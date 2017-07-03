Ad
Italy is preparing a 'code of conduct' for NGO rescues at sea (Photo: iom.int)

Italy imposing new rules on NGO sea rescues

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission, France and Germany back Italian plans to draw up a "code of conduct" for NGOs unloading people rescued at sea to Italian ports.

Interior ministers from those three nations, along with the EU migration commissioner, announced the proposal on Monday (3 July), following Italian threats last week of preventing charity boats from entering ports in Italy, after some 12,000 people arrived over the span of a few days...

