Some 63 percent of electricity generated across the Nordic region comes from renewables, compared with the EU at just under one-third (Photo: www.CGPGrey.com)

Commission: Pioneering Nordics' energy mix 'example' to EU

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The Nordic countries - Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden - have some of the most ambitious energy and climate policies in Europe, making this region a role model in the transition towards climate neutrality.

"Nordic solutions are the right way to go. I can only encourage you to continue what you are doing and to lead by example," EU commissioner for energy, Kadri Simson, told members of the Nordic Council in an online event on Tuesday (2 March).

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

