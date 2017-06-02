Friday

2nd Jun 2017

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

MEP Ulvskog is wrong about the social pillar

  • The social pillar calls for a uniformity that would undermine European unity. (Photo: European Parliament)

By

Swedish social democratic MEP Marita Ulvskog claims, in her reply to my criticism of the EU pillar of social rights, that it "is not and was never intended to be a detailed set of policies for how member states should manage their social systems".

As vice-chair of the European Parliament employment committee, Ulvskog should be aware of the policies she advocates and the reports she votes in favour of.

The central idea of the social pillar is to move the design and management of member states’ social systems from national to the European level.

The European Commission, in its communication presented on 26 April, states all various instruments available will be mobilised at European level in order to enforce the pillar.

However, the communication is only the commission's first guideline on its own position. Other positions go much further.

The European parliament adopted a resolution on the pillar on the 19 January.

Marita Ulvskog voted in favour of this report, which called on the commission to "put forward proposals for a stable European pillar of social rights that do not stop in the declaration of principles or good intentions, but help to strengthen social rights through concrete and specific tools (legislation, mechanisms for policy making and financial instruments)”.

Further, it specified that the parliament “recommends the establishment of wage floors in the form of a national minimum wage”, as well as “including legislative proposals as regards maternity leave, paternity leave, parental leave, careers’ leave, access to quality care services and flexible working time arrangements”.

It should be clear what the full implications of the social pillar are.

It is not more European because it is decided in Brussels. Different traditions, preconditions and priorities characterise the different EU member states.

Neither is it more social, nor European, because it is only one pillar neglecting the differences instead of the different social pillars related to each member states' priorities and economic opportunities.

It is time to start debating the real issue. The suggested pillar will not pave the way for a more social Europe. What is needed for that is cohesion in structural reforms in order to facilitate economic growth and jobs for all.

Welfare needs vary between countries, depending on different values, traditions, priorities and economic conditions. For the vast majority of European citizens, welfare is an issue we do not want to compromise on. This will sow discord among member states and create conflict.

Minimum standards are harmonisation. Let us look at the new commission proposal on parental leave: not only do they introduce further quotas for parental leave, but also stipulate that parental leave should be at least eight months. This would be a major intrusion on national sovereignty.

The European Union is the most important project of our lifetime.

Many issues are suited for decisions at the European level. These include trade agreements, environmental matters and questions about the internal market and our digital market, and not least in our times – foreign and security policy. But our welfare or social security schemes are not such issues.

The serious thing is that the whole idea of a social pillar is opposed to subsidiarity, national sovereignty and the diversity that makes Europe strong. It calls for a uniformity that will undermine European unity.

It will lead to an EU that temporarily regulates the everyday lives and welfare of citizens.

Gunnar Hoekmark is the leader of the Swedish EPP delegation in the European Parliament and member of the committee on economic affairs.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Social Pillar: Reasons why MEP Hoekmark is wrong
  2. Ten reasons to stop the European social pillar 
  3. Commission launches bid to make Europe social
  4. New EU parliament coalitions get in shape
New EU parliament coalitions get in shape

Social-democrats and their allies scored a major win on Thursday with the adoption of a report on social rights. But questions remain on the parliament's power balance after the end of the left-right grand coalition.

Will Nato become a transatlantic Frontex?

In his recent speech at Nato, US president Trump seemed to envisage a new role for the transatlantic alliance – one that could see it more involved with controlling migration.

Nato needs a European 2%

Europe needs to take care of its on security, but not on Trump's terms, with the 2 percent of GDP mantra flawed as a model.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Prime Ministers Respond to Trump on Paris Agreement
  2. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceNutrition and Heart Disease: Time to Raise Our Standards
  3. European Communication SummitJoin the Go-To Event for Communications Professionals on 29 & 30 June in Brussels
  4. Malta EU 2017Landmark Agreement Reached on Capital Markets Union
  5. Nordic Council of Ministers“Show the way, Nordic Region!” Nordic Solutions to Global Challenges
  6. Dialogue PlatformGroundbreaking Decision of the UN Human Rights Committee Against Turkey. Watch the Video!
  7. UNICEFWelcomes Creation of EU Group of Friends of Children
  8. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysWorld No Tobacco Day 2017: EFA Calls for Clean Air, Free From Second-Hand Smoke
  9. Centre Maurits CoppietersWhat's Going on in Catalonia? Join the Debate on 8 June
  10. Swedish EnterprisesDo We Need a More Social Europe? A Lively Debate Awaits You on 7 June
  11. Centre Maurits CoppietersDiscover the Role of Feminism in the Peripheries of Europe on 9 June
  12. Malta EU 2017EU Group Launched to Focus on Priorities and Policies Concerning Children

Latest News

  1. MEP Ulvskog is wrong about the social pillar
  2. Neuer Ausgabenskandal für Le Pens EU Fraktion
  3. Maltese election to test faith in ruling party
  4. EU-China united on climate, divided on trade
  5. The EU's choice for aid: big business or those in need?
  6. Macron Leaks could be 'isolated individual', France says
  7. Climate deal will not be renegotiated, EU tells Trump
  8. The discreet banker of African development