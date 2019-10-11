Friday

11th Oct 2019

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Let girls own the future

  • Today the Nobel Peace prize might well be handed to the youngest laureate ever, Greta Thunberg (Photo: European Parliament)

By

Friday 11 October, is the International Day of the Girl. Also today, the Nobel Peace prize might well be handed to the youngest laureate ever, Greta Thunberg – even younger than the previous record holder, the awesome Malala Yousafzai, who was 17 at the time she was awarded the coveted award.

What a fitting coincidence that would be: while our politics gets dominated, all year round, by old and bullying alpha males and the negativity they have injected into our times, there is at least one day of hope, one way of hope, and it is through unleashing the power of young girls.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Women's rights are the hallmark of a flourishing society. If they succeed, society prospers, and it starts early in life. Letting girls' lives be 'unscripted and unstoppable', as this year's motto runs, is vital for all of us.

We are still, sad to say, far removed from that goal.

Across the world, attempts are made to constrain girls to a path scripted for them by others: to be married to men they did not themselves chose, to be mothers at an age they did not set for themselves, to labour for benefits they will never see anything of.

This should stop, as they say, 'right here, right now'.

For it is not a 'natural', 'traditional' or ungraspable phenomenon, as many would have us believe. It is the result of deliberate, domineering, distasteful policies. And it is in our power to turn them around.

Because firstly, it's a question of money. Across the world, and particularly in developing countries, economies are largely run by women but not for them.

They do the work, they don't own the companies or the land. They do the same jobs, they don't get the same wages. According to McKinsey, empowering women economically would add some $28bn [€25.4bn] to global GDP by 2025.

And what they receive, they share with society much more than men do, in terms of care for children and schools. Stronger mothers are what makes girls (and boys) richer.

And our trade policies can make a real difference: outgoing trade commissioner Cecilia Malström has put gender at the heart of all of her trade policies, and at his parliamentary hearing I received from her successor, Phil Hogan, a clear commitment to have gender provisions in all future trade agreements.

Money, sex, and power

Secondly, it's a question of sex.

Internationally, the backlash against women and girls' rights is as massive as it is well-organised, through a coalition of religious extremists who – from Donald Trump to the Vatican and from Poland to Saudi Arabia – make strange bedfellows, only agreeing on one thing: that women should never be allowed to choose for themselves.

It takes the form of an active and successful campaign in the United Nations against sexual and reproductive rights. They pose a constant threat to one of the main factors in adolescent girls' lives: whether or not they are free to decide over their own bodies.

So thirdly, it's a question of politics.

Empowering girls at the most basic social level demands the strongest support of those at the political top.

Dutch Minister Sigrid Kaag was in the lead to oppose the patriarchic coalition within the UN, and that effort should continuously be waged at every level of politics.

Girls' and young women's needs should be the focus of all of our policies, from welfare systems geared towards the needs of children and mothers, to strengthened education provisions in our internal and external policies, from women's inclusion on Europe's labour markets to global efforts to strengthen girls' rights, opportunities and liberties.

We can do this. The reasons why girls are often held back are entirely political. So setting them free is eminently feasible.

As Greta and Malala and so many other brave, inspirational, insuppressible girls show: they will own the future whether we like it or not. Let us give them the best possible start in doing so!

Author bio

Samira Rafaela is an Dutch MEP for the D66/RE party.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Tough questions for Dalli and Suica on gender rights
  2. Von der Leyen faces gender battle for commission posts
  3. Another 100 years to wait for gender equality? No thanks
Tough questions for Dalli and Suica on gender rights

Helena Dall's biggest challenge as equality commissioner will be securing EU accession to the Istanbul Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence, while Dubravka Suica as demography commissioner must reassure on abortion and contraceptives.

Analysis

Von der Leyen faces gender battle for commission posts

The first-ever female president of the European Commission wants half of her team of commissioners to consist of women. But most of the commissioners put forward by EU member states so far have been male.

Column

Habsburg lessons for Europe's foreign policy

The EU is facing similar challenges. Like the Habsburgs, it must work out ways to navigate an increasingly messy geo-political map and stand firm without the advantage of military predominance.

News in Brief

  1. Macron says he warned von der Leyen on Goulard
  2. France: EU will retaliate in aviation state aid battle
  3. EU considers new rules and agency against dirty money
  4. France against accession talks for North Macedonia, Albania
  5. EU imposes new 66 percent tariffs on China
  6. EU approves Greek plan to clean up banks' toxic debts
  7. Johnson and Varadkar can 'see pathway' to Brexit deal
  8. Romanian government falls after no-confidence vote

Defending the defenders: ombudsmen need support

Ombudsmen are often coming under attack or facing different kinds of challenges. These can include threats, legal action, reprisals, budget cuts or a limitation of their mandate.

Column

The benefits of being unpopular

Paradoxically, the lack of popularity may be part of the strength of the European project. Citizens may not be super-enthusiastic about the EU, but when emotions run too high in politics, hotheads may take over.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  2. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  3. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  9. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  11. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  12. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  2. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  7. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  8. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  11. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us