Wednesday

30th Oct 2019

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

'A game of roulette' - life as a journalist now in Turkey

  • An Erdogan election poster. 'Journalists described the risk of imprisonment like a revolving door - or a game of roulette. Anyone can be jailed at any time.' (Photo: Erik de Haan)

By

Last month I found myself waiting outside a Turkish courtroom in Istanbul's Çağlayan Justice Palace.

I was hoping to see the ongoing trial of two former employees of the closed TV station TV10, camera operator Kemal Demir and staff member Kemal Karagöz.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

After an hour or so of waiting, I was denied access by the judge who had decided that foreign observers, including the press, were not to be admitted that day.

This felt like another arbitrary decision in a country where arbitrary decisions affecting the lives of journalists have become the norm.

I was in Turkey as part of an international press freedom mission. We were there to voice concern with the authorities and diplomatic missions about the continued crackdown facing journalists.

Turkey has more journalists behind bars than any other country in the world. The authorities seem to equate journalism with terrorism: everyone has the right to express themselves, but, in their eyes, legitimate journalism is a threat to security.

But in fact, there is a systematic and deliberate attack on the press.

When journalists are arrested, the judicial system is unpredictable. Journalists described the risk of imprisonment like a revolving door - or a game of roulette. Anyone can be jailed at any time.

In April, the European Commission cited a number of fair trial concerns including lack of judicial independence, the dismissal or rotation of judges, the misuse of anti-terror legislation, and inconsistent court decisions. Some journalists are held without trial for months.

Once in prison, only family and lawyers can visit journalists. With very few exceptions, diplomats and international organisations cannot.

Because of this, continued solidarity from EU officials towards Turkish journalists is critical.

The mission examined a judicial reform strategy, announced by the government in May. It seems mostly like a smokescreen to divert attention from the real issues.

'Release the reporters'

If the Turkish authorities want to improve the rule of law: why not release journalists and revise anti-terror legislation? As one journalist said: "Don't release the package; just release the people".

Overall conditions for journalists are worsening.

Authorities are looking to enforce license fees on anyone who publishes online - a silencing technique for small and foreign websites unable to put up the funds. Online freedoms are at risk: even Wikipedia is blocked.

The endless threat of having press cards denied puts foreign and local journalists' livelihoods and careers in the balance.

"It is like circles of hell...when you escape one, you arrive in another" one journalist said.

The military incursion into Syria is now the focus of EU institutions.

Last week, the European Parliament voted in favour of a resolution calling for an immediate ban on arms exports to Turkey, targeted sanctions and a review of European Investment Bank projects because of Turkey's action in Syria.

Ensuring that Turkish journalists can report on Syria is hugely important. EU institutions must continue the pressure on improving the domestic situation in Turkey where relations have, for some time, been in an impasse.

The possibility of Turkey ever meeting the requirements for EU accession seems so distant as to be non-existent.

Erdogan's espousal of anti-western rhetoric means EU member states seem to concentrate on maintaining some channel of dialogue, especially in light of Turkey's support of curbing migration and assisting counter-terrorism operations. Geopolitical realities complicate Brussels' leverage.

EU institutions should continue to send a strong message to Turkish journalists: you are not alone.

We are your ally and will not allow you to be forgotten. We know your work helps defend European values. Diplomatic support of journalists, including trial monitoring, is vital.

In such a climate of fear and self-censorship, journalists on the ground should be reassured of this message. Until such a space opens up, Turkish people cannot access the information they should.

Author bio

Tom Gibson is the EU representative of the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. EU to better protect journalists, Jourova promises
  2. Son: Malta trial for murdered journalist 'not enough'
  3. From Turkey to EU freedom: an exile's journey
EU to better protect journalists, Jourova promises

The current Czech commissioner for justice, Vera Jourova, was approved for the next commission, as she promised to defend democracy from online threats, and to present ideas about reforming future European elections by 2020.

To play big, Europe needs to get bigger

Enlargement has always propelled the EU's growth. On the contrary, every time the European Union closes its doors to potential new members, it chooses a path of decline, warns Ukraine's deputy PM, Dmytro Kuleba.

Time to end EU golden visas for corrupt elites

An explosive investigation by a Pulitzer-winning journalist has revealed how relatives of the Cambodian regime stashed tens of millions of dollars abroad using EU golden passports.

News in Brief

  1. Right-wing radicalism spreading in Germany
  2. Two migrant-rescue ships given harbours after standoff
  3. French-German pact to rival US cloud firms
  4. Barnier warns UK not to weaken rights
  5. Iraq refuses to put European Isis fighters on trial
  6. NGO says Greek draft asylum law is against migrants' rights
  7. Puigdemont extradition hearing postponed
  8. Germany's ex-foreign minister poised to head car lobby

Defending the defenders: ombudsmen need support

Ombudsmen are often coming under attack or facing different kinds of challenges. These can include threats, legal action, reprisals, budget cuts or a limitation of their mandate.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture
  3. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  4. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  5. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  7. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  11. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work

Latest News

  1. Thunberg rejects climate prize in hometown Stockholm
  2. 'A game of roulette' - life as a journalist now in Turkey
  3. Finland fights to keep control of forests away from EU
  4. No large-scale disinformation detected in EU this year
  5. Johnson pushes for December election, puts aside Brexit bill
  6. To play big, Europe needs to get bigger
  7. How soft power built the world's 12th-largest economy
  8. Former EU top diplomat becomes security lobbyist

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  2. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  3. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  4. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  5. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  9. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  10. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  12. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us