Restoring the free movement of people in Europe and opening the internal borders as the epidemiological situation improves is crucial to rescue the 2020 summer season.

Tens of millions of jobs and family livelihoods are at stake as the coronavirus threatens to fatally damage the tourism sector.

  • We are now hearing talks on bilateral agreements between countries inside the EU to organise travel between themselves this summer. This would be a huge mistake (Photo: Ed Yourdon)

While economic activity all over Europe is slowly starting back up, the most draconic measures, the closure of national borders, are still in effect.

These measures were deemed necessary at the start of the epidemic in Europe to pull the emergency brakes and stop cross-border contagion.

They are now becoming disproportionate in light of the lighter national internal measures in place. Countries have managed to bend the curve of the epidemic downward; new cases can be recognised and isolated much quicker than at the start of the crisis and more testing and tracing capacity has become available.

This is why the Schengen area should be restored wherever possible as a matter of urgency.

Instead, we are now hearing talks on bilateral agreements between countries inside the EU to organise travel between themselves this summer.

This would be a huge mistake.

It would create first and second-class citizens, those who are allowed to travel and those who are not. It would constitute an unacceptable breach of the fundamental right to freedom of movement in the EU, as well as discrimination on the basis of nationality.

If a country opens up tourism to its own nationals, it should be open to all countries of the EU.

Economies in Europe are about to face one of the biggest economic shocks in living memory. We need to do everything we can to safeguard people's jobs and incomes wherever we can.

This is particularly urgent for the travel and tourism sector, which is good for about 10 percent of Europe's GDP and employs almost 23 million people, many of whom are in family-owned and small businesses in countries or regions that depend heavily on foreign visitors.

The European Union must do what it can to protect them by urgently presenting a comprehensive continental safe exit strategy for the tourism sector, and salvage what is left of the holiday season.

The coronavirus presents all of us with the same challenges, so Europe should respond with one voice.

Among others, such a strategy should include common protocols for air, sea and train travel, and Europe-wide rules for travel by car.

We will need one common health and sanitary standard for hotels, restaurants and museums and their personnel to make sure the local tourism infrastructure is COVID-proof.

Also, if you want to travel abroad, you should have health insurance.

And the tracing apps that are currently being developed need to be inter-operable. The key question facing us now is how well we can discipline and regulate our movements to allow for the maximum amount of freedom, at the lowest possible risk of spreading the virus.

At the same time, it is clear that travel inside and to Europe this summer will be far below what many hotels and restaurants had hoped for.

Solidarity liquidity

Even if we successfully and responsibly manage to start up the tourism industry inside Europe again, many businesses will face difficulties and even bankruptcy.

We therefore call for small and medium-sized businesses in the tourism sector to be eligible for liquidity support from the EU budget. Countries that depend more on tourism than others should get more support. That is how solidarity works in Europe.

The actions of the European Union in the next days and weeks will be decisive for the livelihoods of millions of people.

We believe that the European Commission should act urgently and decisively to protect our health but also restore our fundamental freedoms as soon as possible and show our solidarity to the millions of people working and depending on tourism for their income and well-being.

Manfred Weber is chairman of the European People's Party (EPP) and Esther de Lange, vice president responsible for economy and environment.

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Column

Where will Europe's new mojo come from?

Europe today is the continent of the solid 15-20 percent party which means loads of energy gets absorbed just by keeping coalitions together and majorities stable.

Column

Saving Europe from corona's nasty geopolitics

Four months into the corona crisis and one month into the social and economic shutdown, it seems the big geopolitical loser of the pandemic is likely going to be Europe.

Coronavirus: A test of the West

We are experiencing the first global pandemic unfolding in the 24/7 news cycle and taking its toll, in real time, on our daily lives, our financial security and the global economy.

