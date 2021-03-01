Monday

1st Mar 2021

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Letter

Ethiopia right of reply

  • Hirut Zemene is the ambassador of Ethiopia to Belgium, Luxembourg, and the EU institutions (Photo: Ethiopia Embassy/Facebook)

By

Letter to the editor of EUobserver,

We have come across an article issued by your media outlet under the title Ethiopia war creating new 'refugee crisis', EU envoy warns dated 24 February 2021, which was based on a briefing given by the Finnish foreign minister, Mr Pekka Haavisto, on the current situation in Tigray region of Ethiopia after his visit to Ethiopia on behalf of the HRVP of the European Commission.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

It is regrettable that the statement and facts given by Mr Pekka Haavisto about the situation in Ethiopia do not reflect the reality on the ground and contain unsubstantiated claims.

Therefore, the embassy of Ethiopia would like to set the record straight to the esteemed readership by stating the following facts about the situation in Ethiopia, particularly in Tigray.

The Finnish foreign minister, during his visit to Ethiopia in mid-February, was accorded the opportunity to be briefed on the situation in Tigray by relevant higher government officials of Ethiopia, including with the prime minister.

The government of Ethiopia was also more than willing to facilitate travel to the region for the foreign minister to have a first-hand account of the situation in Tigray region.

However, minister Haavisto showed no interest to travel to the region, but instead resorted to visit the refugee camp in neighbouring Sudan and extrapolate grossly inadequate information to provide unfounded claims that put unnecessary pressure on the government of Ethiopia.

The assertion made by the minister stating that "you have come to a situation which is militarily and human rights-wise, humanitarian-wise very out of control," does not reflect, by any means whatsoever, the tangible progress being registered thus far.

As has been verified by many including humanitarian aid providers on the ground, the fact is that so far 3.1 million people have benefitted from humanitarian aid distributed in 34 woredas/districts out of 36 in the region.

The minister's inaccurate narrative also does not go along with the testimonies given by officials from different international humanitarian organisations operating in the region.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, who also travelled to Ethiopia this month to assess the situation in Tigray, has said that "we have also established a system of coordination between civilian organisations like ours [and] the military (the Ethiopian military in the Tigray region) … all these foundations now will allow for this humanitarian operation to speed up and reach the people in need, who are in the millions."

Similarly, recent reports from UN agencies such as WFP and UNOCHA, indicated that there is an improved access for humanitarian supplies and personnel and the process of assessing, distributing, and delivering food items has continued.

The Finnish foreign minister's assertion that "the government themselves do not have a clear picture, particularly [in] areas controlled by Eritreans …" is what one would not expect from a person in high office and representing the European Union, as there was no such confusion and gap of information with regards to such critical matter of the control of the government of its own territory.

Such a statement is by far an erroneous claim and at best a condescending view towards Ethiopia.

Ethiopia with a long history of statehood and as a sovereign country is capable of handling its affairs.

It would have been easier for the distinguished minister to take note of the facts on the ground that the Tigray operation is over on 28 November, whilst like in any conflict some remnants of TPLF leadership and militias out of the loop are out there and are being dealt with.

It seems that he did not get his facts right. If there is any concern from any corner what Ethiopia appreciates is not a patronising attitude, but a constructive engagement.

Author bio

Hirut Zemene is the ambassador of Ethiopia to Belgium, Luxembourg, and the EU institutions.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Ethiopia war creating new 'refugee crisis', EU envoy warns
Time to choose on Russia: regime first or people first?

I hope that the sanctions from the Foreign Affairs Council will increase the likelihood of seeing Alexei Navalny and his supporters leaving Russian prisons alive, unharmed, and in the nearer future than otherwise.

Questions for Germany on EU's Russia strategy

Suspension or cancellation of Nord Stream 2 does not call for a drawn-out search for unanimity by the EU's foreign ministers, nor complex ratification procedures in the European Parliament or member states' parliaments, write three former EU prime ministers.

Column

Why is new EU trade policy using WTO as a figleaf?

While producers in Europe need to live up to demanding labour standards, the European Commission does not make the slightest move to protect them against competition from countries that use forced labour on a massive scale.

Georgia is facing the abyss, and calls on EU for help

Politically-motivated justice, the capture of state institutions by the private interests of oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, rapid socio-economic decline, and increased corruption, all are making Georgians hopeless about their future, writes former Georgian ambassador to the EU.

News in Brief

  1. China sees rapid decline in press freedom, foreign journalists
  2. UK already vaccinated more than 20m people
  3. Serbia attacks EU 'vaccine passport' idea
  4. Germany tightens controls on French border
  5. Pfizer vaccine possibly less effective in obese people
  6. Iran says it will not attend talks with US on nuclear deal
  7. Police injured in Irish anti-lockdown protests
  8. EU leaders restate defence 'autonomy' plan

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  2. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  3. CESIKlaus Heeger and Romain Wolff re-elected Secretary General and President of independent trade unions in Europe (CESI)
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersReport: The prevalence of men who use internet forums characterised by misogyny
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!

Latest News

  1. EU ambassador in hot water over Cuba letter
  2. 'Big Five' tech giants spent €19m lobbying EU in 2020
  3. Women fighting Covid-19 in focus This WEEK
  4. Ethiopia right of reply
  5. Time to choose on Russia: regime first or people first?
  6. Armenia 'coup' shows waning of EU star in South Caucasus
  7. 'Difficult weeks' ahead, as variants spread across EU
  8. EU top court advised to strike down Hungary's asylum policy

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us