Tuesday

27th Apr 2021

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

We need a vaccine-patent waiver. Why is the EU blocking it?

  • More than 90 percent of the population in the world's poorest countries will go without a vaccine in 2021 (Photo: imf.org)

By

This week, the European Parliament will vote on the Digital Green Certificate regulation.

The text proposed by the European Commission raises a number of concerns in terms of data protection, data security, and possible discrimination in its use and implementation.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • A prototype vaccine 'passport'. Linking rights and health status is a slippery slope (Photo: European Commission)

These are key issues for the Left: linking rights and health status is a slippery slope.

Some Europeans might be able to travel freely within the EU this summer but, if we want to tackle the problem at its roots, we need to lift patents on Covid-19 vaccines.

Notwithstanding the tremendous subsidies - over $12bn [€9.96bn] - offered to private companies, we will still be facing a severe shortage of vaccines.

Globally, access to Covid-19 vaccines remains worryingly low: today, less than three percent of the world population has been vaccinated and 90 percent of the population in the world's poorest countries will go without a vaccine this year.

Also, many Europeans won't be able to get this season's most sought-after jab.

The current intellectual property rights architecture leaves all the power to expand production with patent holders.

The monopoly granted to Big Pharma has enabled them to resist any kind of international attempt to share scientific data and technology, making it impossible for other manufacturers across the world to enter into production.

It's up to the companies to decide whether to enter into licensing or manufacturing agreements with other firms. This likely explains why we are currently using only 43% of global production capacity.

The only way to ramp up vaccine production, as soon as possible, is to lift patents and transfer technology. Big Pharma's arguments to keep the monopoly of intellectual property rights on vaccines have already fallen flat. So, what's the way forward from here?

The commission must support the request from South Africa and India, together with over 100 other countries, to temporarily waive TRIPS, the treaty regulating intellectual property rights at the World Trade Organization level, for Covid-19 vaccines.

The sharing of knowledge and technology will ensure more vaccines are produced as soon as possible, for everybody, everywhere across the globe.

This is not some idealist dream, it is an urgent necessity, both pragmatic and practical, supported by over 175 former heads of state and Nobel Laureates.

For half a morning, it was also endorsed by the HR/VP Josep Borrell, but then his tweet was deleted.

Over 150,000 European citizens are demanding action. We are now counting on the support of our colleagues at the European Parliament.

At the initiative of The Left, parliament has already called on the commission and member states to overcome the barriers and restrictions arising from patents and intellectual property rights in order to ensure widespread production of vaccines and their timely distribution to everyone, everywhere.

This is why The Left is demanding a debate on the TRIPS waiver in plenary and has tabled some proposals in reaction to the commission's Digital Green Certificate Regulation. We need to make sure that the vaccine against Covid-19 becomes a global common good.

If the EU wants to shake off the longstanding criticism of being "too slow, too disunited, too disconnected from the people" and doing 'too little, too late', now is the time to act.

Brussels can lead the international community out of the crisis of the century by placing the right to health where it belongs: at the centre of its decisions and politics.

Author bio

Marc Botenga, Katerina Konecna and Dimitrios Papadimoulis are all MEPs with The Left.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. 'Shocking' disparities bolster vaccine patent-waiver call
  2. MEPs raise concerns on vaccine 'travel certificates'
  3. The Covid bell tolls for eastern Europe's populists
'Shocking' disparities bolster vaccine patent-waiver call

The unbalanced distribution of vaccines globally has triggered calls to waive intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines. But an analysis of lobbying by watchdog Corporate Europe Observatory revealed how Big Pharma has influenced the EU Commission's position.

MEPs raise concerns on vaccine 'travel certificates'

While most MEPs have been vocal in support of the proposal by the European Commission for EU-wide vaccine certificates, key questions remain - ranging from fundamental rights, to its scientific validity.

EU's new ambassador to Philippines has work cut out

The new EU ambassador, Luc Véron, is going to have his work cut out for him, as his team has the daunting task of projecting a more assertive values-based foreign policy in a country that openly championed disregarding human rights.

Football's 'Super League' - an own-goal for EU soft power

The global dominance of European football is a cultural asset contributing to Europe's 'soft power' by cultivating an international fanbase for top clubs. But European values of free speech get lost in pursuit of pleasing autocratic regimes gatekeeping their markets.

News in Brief

  1. Greek banks hoarding EU financial aid
  2. EU tries to shelter firms from foreign sharks
  3. EU and Switzerland in talks on free movement
  4. German Greens ahead of Merkel's CDU-CSU in new poll
  5. Survey: Nearly all Russians support annexation of Crimea
  6. Global military spending increases despite pandemic
  7. Merkel: Germany might not need Russian vaccine
  8. UK lawmakers urge PM to publish 'Big Pharma' lobby files

Football's 'Super League' - an own-goal for EU soft power

The global dominance of European football is a cultural asset contributing to Europe's 'soft power' by cultivating an international fanbase for top clubs. But European values of free speech get lost in pursuit of pleasing autocratic regimes gatekeeping their markets.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market

Latest News

  1. Even Orbán rebukes Russia for Czech attack
  2. Von der Leyen: 'I felt alone as a woman'
  3. EU takes AstraZeneca to court for 'breaching contract'
  4. Why Frontex won't leave Greece, like it left Hungary
  5. EU's new ambassador to Philippines has work cut out
  6. Paradox or hypocrisy? Norway's renewables vs oil and gas debate
  7. EU in talks on further Russia expulsions
  8. West should stop pushing Kosovo on new Serbian entity

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us