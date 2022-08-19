Dear Editor,

In response to the opinion piece titled How scary is threat to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant? published by the EUobserver on 18 August, the official statement of Rosastom regarding Zaporizhzhia is as follows:

"Our employees are present on the site to ensure the safety of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant by offering technical, consulting, communications and other assistance to the operator if required.

"We categorically deny any involvement of Rosatom or any of its employees in the management or operations of the plant at any level.

"They do not interfere in the executive decision making of the plant's management, nor do they in any way take part in security, perimeter access control or other control-related activities.

"Rosatom is committed to full transparency about the work of its employees on the ground and liaising closely with the leadership of the International Atomic Energy Agency to keep the UN nuclear watchdog updated on any and all significant developments."