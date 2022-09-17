Saturday

17th Sep 2022

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Letter

Tiny Kox to EUobserver: 'Not slightest evidence' for allegations

  • Tiny Kox, the Dutch president of PACE (Photo: coe.int)

By

Listen to article

Regarding your article in yesterday's EUobserver titled Europe's democratic guardian Tiny Kox denies Russia spy links, which was published without me being given the chance to comment in an efficient and proper manner, I wish to express the following observations.

The claims made in the article and, particularly in a report by the Dossier Center to which it refers to are false, unfounded and defamatory. Elements presented in this report do not present the slightest evidence for the far-reaching allegations it makes.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Meeting and discussing with other members of parliaments is a duty and a responsibility for any member of parliament and is routine in the international parliamentary sphere.

In particular, as leader of a political group and rapporteur for many reports, including two reports on election observation in the Russian Federation in 2011 and 2012 and a report on the role and mission of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) I met with many MPs, including Russian ones.

On 14 December 2017, for instance, the then president, political group leaders and the PACE secretary general (Presidential Committee) met with a delegation of the Russian parliament at the Council of Europe (CoE) office in Paris, upon the invitation of the President of the Assembly and agreement by all group leaders. 

I participated in this meeting, together with all other members of the Presidential Committee, as I participated in (almost all) Presidential Committee meetings since 2007.

I have also been advocating for an in-depth inquiry into allegations of corruption in PACE for a long time.

For example, on 27 June 2017 I voted, along with 153 other PACE members, in favour of Resolution 2169, which instituted a procedure to make it possible "to dismiss [holders of elective offices within the assembly] during their term of office".

Some 30 members voted against and 15 abstained. On 6 October 2017, once this procedure had come into effect, Pedro Agramunt resigned as PACE president.

In April 2021, I also presented to the assembly a report on its vision on the strategic priorities for the CoE, which covered a wide range of issues related to this organisation. Some 112 PACE members voted in favour of the resolution, one voted against and 25 abstained. 

It included a proposal to improve possibilities for PACE and its Committee of Ministers to better react to blatant violations by a member state of its obligations. 

As regards Valery Levitsky, he was, for many years, the secretary of the Russian parliamentary delegation to PACE.

In this capacity he often accompanied Russian parliamentarians during meetings and performed other secretariat tasks. He was not considered as a counterpart for me or my colleagues.

PACE, which I currently have the honour of chairing, has played a key role in ensuring the speedy expulsion when unanimously voted in favour of terminating the membership of Russia in the organisation on 17 March 2022.

Since then, it continues to support Ukraine and works actively on ensuring the accountability of the Russian Federation for the crimes committed in the course of this war of aggression.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Europe's democratic guardian Tiny Kox denies Russia spy links
  2. Unmasked: Who were Putin's spies in the Kingdom of Belgium?
  3. Revealed: Who were Russia's spies in the EU corridors?

Investigation

Unmasked: Who were Putin's spies in the Kingdom of Belgium?

A humble "trade representative" from an elite spy unit and a "technician" who did wiretapping — the identities of 21 Russian diplomats kicked out by Belgium help tell the story of how Moscow made Brussels the 'spy capital' of Europe.

Investigation

Revealed: Who were Russia's spies in the EU corridors?

An IT expert who stirred up anti-EU hatred, an Orientalist, and biological weapons specialists — the profiles of 19 more spies expelled from Belgium in April show what Russia's embassy to the EU was up to.

Why Islamophobia in Europe is getting worse

The European Commission has not taken any initiative to restaff the position of a coordinator on combating anti-Muslim hatred, which has been void since July 2021 and starved of resources and a clear mandate.

What von der Leyen's 'State of Union' didn't mention

Ursula von der Leyen barely noticed that European democracy is under attack not only from external threats, but from within. Two of the world's leading autocratic countries are EU member states.

Column

How to respond, if Moscow now offers peace talks

It is difficult to see how Vladimir Putin can survive more major setbacks or outright defeat. Should this happen, Russia will find itself in a major political crisis. But offering him negotiations now would help him, by easing domestic pressure.

Column

How to respond, if Moscow now offers peace talks

It is difficult to see how Vladimir Putin can survive more major setbacks or outright defeat. Should this happen, Russia will find itself in a major political crisis. But offering him negotiations now would help him, by easing domestic pressure.

News in Brief

  1. Germany takes over Rosneft Deutschland
  2. Ukraine mass grave found in liberated Izium
  3. Swedish PM resigns after election defeat
  4. EU curbs deep-sea bottom fishing to help marine eco-system
  5. Putin curries favour with China's Xi for 'balanced' Ukraine stance
  6. MEPs declare Hungary is 'electoral autocracy'
  7. Far-right party to join new Swedish government
  8. France not going into recession, minister says

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  2. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  4. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis

Latest News

  1. New EU media bill seeks to curtail government meddling
  2. Food shortage fears prompts call to de-regulate GMOs in EU
  3. Why Islamophobia in Europe is getting worse
  4. Testimony from son rocks trial of ex-Czech PM Babiš
  5. Credibility of EU's Michel on line in Caucasus flare-up
  6. Tiny Kox to EUobserver: 'Not slightest evidence' for allegations
  7. Sweden taking Turkey 'seriously' on Nato demands
  8. Cyber-risk from Internet of Things prompts new EU rules

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us