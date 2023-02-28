Tuesday

28th Feb 2023

Opinion

Why three MEPs withdrew from EP petition committee hearing

  • The European Parliament building in Brussels (Photo: EUobserver)

By

For a long time, various political groups have consistently expressed their concerns about what is going on in the European Parliament's petitions committee (PETI) — the committee where all EU citizens or residents are allowed to submit a petition to air their grievances or ask for change from the EU institutions.

At least two letters have been sent complaining about the PETI chair's decisions.

  • A screengrab of the hearing in question at the European Parliament's petitions committee (Photo: European Parliament)

That is why the Greens/EFA, the Socialists & Democrats and The Left withdrew from Tuesday's (28 February) committee hearing committee — it is a symptom of a structural problem.

We would like to highlight the unfortunately biased approach of the chair of the committee, the European People's Party's Dolors Montserrat.

The parliament's PETI committee was once again manipulated for partisan purposes by the Spanish Right.

Since 2017, this committee, chaired by Montserrat, has been instrumentalised in the service of the centre-right's People's Party's (PP) domestic political battles in Spain.

A public hearing was held on Tuesday on the language immersion model in Catalan schools. A system that seeks full mastery of the official languages of the territory at the end of compulsory education, which are Catalan and Spanish throughout Catalonia, and also Occitan Aranese in the Val d'Aran.

The language immersion system in Catalonia enjoys a broad social and political consensus. This is not a debate that divides pro-independence and non-independence supporters, but one that has cross-cutting support in the Catalan Parliament.

Specifically, 116 of the 135 deputies in the Catalan chamber belong to political parties that defend the system.

The Catalan school model generates social cohesion — avoiding separating citizens by linguistic community — and offers positive academic results recognised in studies such as PISA.

In fact, Spanish statistical sources show that Catalonia's system of linguistic immersion is the one that gives the best results in the learning of the official languages compared to the models of other autonomous communities with more than one official language.

We denounce the organisation of this totally-biased public hearing, which will lead to the committee being used once again as a loudspeaker for the political struggles that the Spanish Right cannot win in Spain or in Catalonia.

The process of setting up the hearing has been fraught with irregularities. The four experts who will participate (three proposed by the PP and one by the far-right Vox party) are opposed to Catalonia's language immersion model, which goes against the plurality pursued by the European Parliament's hearings.

Moreover, none of them is an expert in language education and, what is more serious, one of them is a member of the far-right Vox party in the Catalan Parliament.

This situation, which we have been denouncing since 2017, but which is even more staged today with this public hearing, creates a worrying and dangerous precedent, which goes beyond the PETI committee.

That is why the political groups of the Greens/EFA, the Socialists and the Left are not going to participate, in total rejection of Montserrat's manipulation of this committee, which negatively affects the institutional credibility of the European Parliament.

Author bio

Margarete Auken is a Danish Green MEP and PETI committee coordinator, Ana Miranda is a Spanish Green MEP and vice-chair of the PETI committee, Diana Riba is a Spanish Green MEP from Catalonia, and culture and education committee coordinator.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Catalan spyware victims demand justice

Victims of the widening spyware scandal in Spain are demanding justice and reparations, following the revelations that journalists, lawyers, civil society and politicians had been targeted.

Spain's Court of Auditors vs Catalan independence

Only days after what some considered to be a detente between the Spanish government and pro-independence Catalans, ex-Catalan politicians and their associates tied to the independence movement have been charged millions of euros for the misuse of public funds.

A contrarian view: leaving Energy Charter Treaty is bad

The controversial Energy Charter Treaty does not only protect investment in fossil fuels, it equally protects investment in renewables. This is a major reason why the Spanish government is on the forefront of urging the EU to abandon the treaty.

How Ukrainian women's stories became forgotten by the media

News editors have a responsibility to give more weight to the unique angles that women war reporters bring to stories; to ensure that more women experts are featured in the news; and to focus on stories relevant to women audiences.

How Ukrainian women's stories became forgotten by the media

News editors have a responsibility to give more weight to the unique angles that women war reporters bring to stories; to ensure that more women experts are featured in the news; and to focus on stories relevant to women audiences.

Big Tech's attempt to water down the EU AI act revealed

The launch of ChatGPT has sparked a worldwide debate on Artificial Intelligence systems. Amidst Big Tech's proclamations that these AI systems will revolutionise our daily lives, the companies are engaged in a fierce lobbying battle to water-down regulations.

