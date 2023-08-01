Tuesday

1st Aug 2023

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Mixed signals on anniversary of Istanbul Convention

  • All 27 EU member states have signed the convention — however, only 21 have ratified it (Photo: EuroMedRights)

By

Listen to article

Tuesday (1 August) is the ninth anniversary of the entry into force of the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence, colloquially known as the Istanbul Convention, and with the rise of anti-gender campaigns and movements in the Euro-Mediterranean region, we reiterate the importance of this convention, especially in the current climate of backlash to gender equality in the Euromed region.

Entering into force on 1 August 2014, this convention represents the most advanced international legal instrument to set out binding obligations to prevent and combat violence against women, addressing all forms of gender-based violence against women and girls in all their diversity, including domestic violence. It also offers practical insights on how citizens and NGOs can bring about real change.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The convention uses the term "gender" to reinforce that gender inequalities, stereotypes and violence do not originate primarily in biological differences, but from harmful prejudices about women's attributes and roles in society.

The growth of anti-gender narratives and campaigns, with far-right parties and movements repurposing the term "gender" to divide and roll back women's rights and LGBTQI+ advances, is observable across the Euro-Mediterranean region, as reported in our gender backlash map, a tool developed by EuroMed Rights to monitor backlashes to gender equality in the Euro-Mediterranean region.

In the midst of these developments, the Istanbul Convention finds itself, in every sense, 'caught in the middle'.

In the EU, all 27 member states have signed the convention. 21 have ratified it, however among them, in 2020, the governing political party in Poland (PiS) declared the possibility of withdrawing from the Istanbul Convention entirely to protect children and traditional family values.

Hungary and Turkey refuseniks

In the six member states that have signed but not yet ratified the convention — Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, and the Slovak Republic — some have cited similar arguments to qualify this decision.

Hungary, for example, refused to ratify the convention on the grounds that it promotes a "dangerous gender ideology", while the Tribunal Court of Bulgaria stated that its ratification would be anti-constitutional.

The clearest enactment of this discourse was the government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan's withdrawal of Turkey from the Istanbul Convention in July 2021, claiming that it had been "hijacked by a group of people attempting to normalise homosexuality" and undermine the country's social and family values.

Tunisia and Israel also

On the southern shore of the Mediterranean, Morocco, Tunisia and Israel have been invited to sign the Istanbul Convention.

However, current governments in Tunisia and Israel have already said that they will not pursue the signature and ratification process.

In the last universal periodic review in 2022, the Tunisian government took note of the recommendations by several countries to ratify the convention, highlighting, however, that the convention contained terms like "gender" or "sexual orientation and gender identity" that were not consistent with the Tunisian reality.

The Israeli government declared in December 2022 that it will not approve the country's accession to the Istanbul Convention, being concerned about clauses granting asylum to victims of domestic violence.

On this 1 August and in a world where gender-based violence affects one-in-three women in their lifetime, EuroMed Rights reiterates that violence against women and girls is one of the most devastating human rights violations and that the Istanbul Convention remains the most comprehensive legally binding tool to protect and prevent this phenomenon.

Author bio

Raquel Reyes i Raventós is women’s rights and gender justice coordinator at EuroMedRights, a network representing 68 human rights organisations, institutions and individuals based in 30 countries in the Euro-Mediterranean region.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Why Ukraine needs to enforce Istanbul Convention — now
  2. Using Istanbul Convention to stop online abuse of women
  3. Five Istanbul Convention myths - and why Poland is wrong
  4. Istanbul Convention: clearing away the fog of misconceptions
Why Ukraine needs to enforce Istanbul Convention — now

TV viewers have become familiar with images of bodies in the streets of Ukraine, buildings destroyed, and people crowding onto trains to flee. What has gone mostly unreported is the significant increase in domestic violence, and its grave implications.

Using Istanbul Convention to stop online abuse of women

Although legal instruments have been developed, no universally-agreed definition of gender-based violence against women online or via technology exists - and this Council of Europe recommendation aims to fill that gap.

Five Istanbul Convention myths - and why Poland is wrong

In recent weeks, we have seen worrying news that Poland is now planning to withdraw from the Convention. There is an ongoing debate in Turkey which might lead to withdrawal. This development puts women's safety at high risk.

Istanbul Convention: clearing away the fog of misconceptions

On International Womens' Day, it is time to dispel some misconceptions, deliberate or otherwise, about the Istanbul Convention, which protects women from domestic violence - but has not yet been signed by every member state of the Council of Europe.

Mixed signals on anniversary of Istanbul Convention

With the rise of anti-gender campaigns and movements, the ninth anniversary of the Istanbul Convention has never been more important, especially in the current climate of backlash to gender equality in the Euro-Mediterranean region.

Latest News

  1. Summer is here, but excited for coming year
  2. Mixed signals on anniversary of Istanbul Convention
  3. Luxury pension for MEPs remains mired in secrecy
  4. The new front in conspiracy theories — farming and EU Green Deal
  5. 'The boats will not stop', as migrants try to escape Tunisia violence
  6. How Prighozin tried to steal Putin's Africa summit
  7. EU proposes legal targets to cut food waste
  8. Split on Africa Big-Agri sees boycott at UN food summit

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  2. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  3. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  5. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  6. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  2. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  5. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains
  6. InformaConnecting Expert Industry-Leaders, Top Suppliers, and Inquiring Buyers all in one space - visit Battery Show Europe.

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us