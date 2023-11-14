Tuesday

14th Nov 2023

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Why next European Investment Bank chief should be female

  • The president of the UN General Assembly is elected each year and rotates among the world's regions. Why not also rotate the gender of the president every other year? (Photo: Tim Mossholder)

By

Listen to article

The news that Werner Hoyer will be stepping down at the end of the year as president of the European Investment Bank (EIB), the world's largest multilateral financial institution, offers a chance to tackle one of the root causes of the so-called "crisis of multilateralism."

Like many other international organizations, the European Investment Bank is facing surging demands for its resources amid corrosive public skepticism regarding institutions. This lack of credibility has many causes, but it starts with leadership systems that are divorced from the demographic reality of the societies they serve.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Nowhere is this more evident than in the role of women. Our advocacy group tracks the gender of leaders in the world's 50 most important multilateral organisations.

Our research shows that the European Investment Bank is one of 22 organizations in this group which have never been led by a woman.

Of all leaders elected or appointed to head these institutions since 1945, only 12 percent have been women. And close to a third are currently headed by a woman. The picture is no better when it comes to the governing bodies of these organisations, where women are underrepresented in every case.

For decades, this travesty was justified by the notion that the pipeline of women with the skills, experience and credibility necessary to fill these roles was simply too thin–especially in the realm of development finance. That charade began to collapse in 2011, when Christine Lagarde was elected the first female head of the International Monetary Fund.

Three candidates

The fact that the short list of potential EIB presidents includes three outstanding female candidates is further evidence that the "pipeline" excuse should be buried once and for all.

The EIB's own research has repeatedly made the business case for female leadership.

But having women candidates is not enough. Only by ending the EIB's 75-year tradition of male leadership will its shareholders show the world that gender parity is an attainable reality, and not merely a laudable aspiration.

Over the last 24 months, three of the 50 institutions that we track have elected a woman to the top job for the first time. Between now and 2026, an additional 22 multilateral organisations will hold elections or appoint new leaders.

Collectively, these institutions could finally reverse the legacy of gender exclusion in multilateral bodies—but only if their governing boards feel pressure from three different fronts.

First, ordinary citizens must demand that their governments nominate qualified women candidates and representatives to international organisations.

In the run-up to the last election of the UN secretary general in 2021, some 750 civil society organisations around the world signed statements in support of a more transparent process that would include qualified women candidates. As a result of these efforts, an unprecedented seven of the thirteen official candidates for the post were women. Although Antonio Guterres ultimately won the vote, these efforts established a new baseline for such elections.

Second, the governments that lead these organizations must demand a complete overhaul of governance systems. Calls to reform the international financial architecture have been building for decades for fundamentally geopolitical reasons, since rules and voting structures created during the Cold War unfairly favour a handful of powerful governments. But gender equality offers a way to kick-start this broader reform process and quickly restore some legitimacy to these institutions.

The president of the UN General Assembly, for example, is elected each year and rotates among the world's regions. Why not also rotate the gender of the president every other year? At the UN General Assembly in September, the president of Slovenia endorsed this proposal, and several other governments have expressed support for introducing such a rule.

Finally, the management of multilateral organizations must dismantle any remaining internal barriers to the advancement of women professionals. A few have already made much progress on this front by setting targets for the promotion of women to higher grades or by participating in independent gender certifications. But much more can be done to guarantee that senior management includes a proportionate share of women.

With our partners around the world, we will spotlight each of these upcoming elections and report on how individual governments enable or obstruct progress. Our efforts will complement initiatives which already monitor the leadership of women in the private sector, parliaments, and research universities.

By electing a woman to succeed Werner Hoyer, the European community can put itself at the vanguard of a movement to bring fresh thinking and renewed trust to international cooperation at a time when the world desperately needs it.

Author bio

Helen Clark is a former prime minister of New Zealand. She is also a member of GWL Voices, an advocacy group for multilateralism and gender equality made up of 70 global women leaders.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Why new EIB chief must prioritise people's basic needs
  2. 23 NGOs slam EIB human-rights record, amid review
  3. Nordic women in majority as the eight parliaments meet in Oslo
  4. Jina Amini and Iranian women win 2023 Sakharov Prize 
Why new EIB chief must prioritise people's basic needs

Whoever takes up presidency of the European Investment Bank will have a huge responsibility to execute meaningful reform and make sure the bank delivers for its ultimate owners, the people and households of the EU.

Belgium, France, Spain must halt their Kremlin gas deals

What remains baffling, to Ukrainians fighting for their country and environmental NGOs fighting to save the planet, is that terminals in Belgium and France continue to serve as transshipment points for Russian LNG cargoes destined for India and China.

European complicity in war crimes in Gaza

Even amid the horror in Gaza, some EU member states have been busy doing business with Israel approving lucrative arms deliveries, in the full knowledge that they will be used against a civilian population under siege.

Latest News

  1. Why Spain's amnesty deal with Catalans is source of resentment
  2. No mass scanning in EU online child-abuse bill, MEPs agree
  3. The EU is failing on Israel-Gaza, so it's now up to member states
  4. Why next European Investment Bank chief should be female
  5. EU backs Israel on 'human shields' in Gaza
  6. Belgium, France, Spain must halt their Kremlin gas deals
  7. Malaga conference sees socialist 'happy warriors' still divided
  8. Kaczynski decries 'German' takeover of Polish parliament

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  2. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?
  3. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  4. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  5. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  2. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  4. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  5. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  6. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us