Tuesday

26th Dec 2023

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Listen to survivors to stamp out human sex-trafficking

  • Upon arriving in the United Arab Emirates, victim's passports are confiscated and substituted for fake documents. Failing to carry an ID at all times in the UAE is punishable by law, making it near impossible to escape (Photo: Hope Education Project)

By

Listen to article

Every day, thousands of people are trafficked — sold a dream of a better future, to only be presented with a grim reality of entrapment, slavery, and often sex work. With their passports withheld, their movements restricted, and subject to abuse, inhumane treatment and debt bondage, victims face dire prospects.

Most girls and women only manage to escape their traffickers a long time after their souls and bodies have been destroyed. The three women we recently rescued from the United Arab Emirates and repatriated home to Nigeria all have harrowing stories and face a long journey ahead to overcome their trauma and build back their lives.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Despite growing awareness of the issue, the scale of human trafficking has only continued to rise. Along with the primary drivers which include economic hardship and displacement from political instability and armed conflict, the Covid-19 pandemic coupled with the intensifying impacts of climate change have served to push an increasing number of vulnerable victims into the grasp of human traffickers.

This highly-complex issue demands a multi-pronged, multi-stakeholder approach, with survivors voices front and centre. Survivors have a unique understanding of the drivers of human trafficking, the tactics used by the traffickers and the needs of victims. A survivor-led approach to trafficking can help shape prevention policies that get to the heart of the issue and inform best practices to support victims.

Our experience rescuing and repatriating African women trafficked to the UAE, a global hub for human trafficking, demonstrates starkly that victims have little to no options to get help or to make their escape.

No escape

Upon arriving in the UAE, the victim's passports are confiscated and substituted for fake documents. Failing to carry an ID at all times in the UAE is punishable by law, making it nearly impossible to escape. Those who do manage to flee their captors are usually unable to book a flight home, with any money 'earned' from their sex work taken by their trafficker to service their 'debt'.

Added to which, the stigma and discrimination resulting from their experience further discourage survivors from speaking out and seeking help, and even those who do wish to come forward often struggle to navigate social services or policing systems.

Shockingly, there have been reports of victims who have miraculously made it to Emirati authorities, only to then be turned away, incarcerated or even returned to their brothels. It is entirely inhumane that the survivors' bravery is not met with the support and compassion that they so desperately need, and it is unforgivable that the UAE continues to turn a blind eye to the abhorrent human rights abuses happening on its streets and in its hotels, casinos and night clubs every day.

I have no doubt that such offences continued unabated during COP28 which took place in the UAE just a few weeks ago. I hope that attendees and the wider international community use the opportunity to put pressure on the region to level up efforts to root it out.

Despite mounting political momentum and public commitment, we are failing across key areas.

The '4P's

The '4P' paradigm, standing for prosecution, protection, preventions, and partnerships serves as the primary global framework governing efforts to combat human trafficking.

Over the years, policymakers have focused on the prosecution component — hoping that successful convictions will demonstrate unwavering commitment to eliminating the issue, with more and more funding channelled towards criminal justice. Yet ironically, during this time, the estimated number of trafficking victims has grown, and the number of prosecutions has remained woefully low.

Whilst successful prosecutions go a long way in stamping out impunity and deterring trafficking, we must offer the same level of focus on protection, prevention, and partnership efforts.

Survivor associations have issued demands to governments and international bodies to ramp up efforts around the root causes of human trafficking. Traffickers prey on vulnerabilities, including lack of education, to coerce victims — and more must be done at a local level to raise awareness of the issue and educate communities about the methods used by traffickers.

Some of the women we have rescued have gone on to lead advocacy efforts in their home towns to prevent more people falling victim to human trafficking. We have a lot to learn from their bravery and strength.

Survivors must be recognised as key stakeholders in our global, multi-coordinated efforts to stamp out human trafficking. It is promising to see signs of this happening in some parts of the world.

For instance, in 2021 the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) established the International Survivors of Trafficking Advisory Council, made up of 21 leading human trafficking survivors tasked with supporting the organisation in its anti-trafficking efforts in the region. Such initiatives must be replicated in other parts of the world, particularly in regions with a severe and growing trafficking problem, like Africa, and destinations such as the UAE.

Within the UAE, and across the world, millions of people continue to live in the shadows of human trafficking. Given the hidden nature of this issue, it is almost impossible to comprehend its scope or scale.

This is why survivors, who have experienced the coercion, deception, and sophisticated strategies of traffickers, must be involved at the highest levels of decision-making and program planning. Through doing this, we can build a holistic approach that cuts across every level of the issue, recognising survivors as experts in their own experiences, and upholding their vital role in curbing the practice.

Through listening to their stories, and turning their ideas and aspirations into action, we show an earnest commitment to supporting survivors and rooting out human trafficking once and for all.

Author bio

Fatima Waziri-Azi is director general for the Nigerian National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons. Angus Thomas is founder of the Send Them Home and Hope Education Project.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. EU sued for funding 'forced labour' Eritrea highway
  2. EU to take part in Libya anti-slavery mission
  3. Human trafficking is 'modern day slavery'
EU sued for funding 'forced labour' Eritrea highway

The Dutch Foundation Human Rights for Eritreans has initiated a court case against the European Union for financing highway projects in an Eritrea where forced labour is rampant. The lawsuit comes amid a European Parliament debate on the funding.

Human trafficking is 'modern day slavery'

Human trafficking is the slavery of our times, with the victims a tiny cog in a corruption machine that involves criminal gangs working across several member states, say experts.

How to get Ukraine refugees to return home, once war is over

In the next few years Ukraine risks a demographic crisis that no European country has ever seen before. And post-war reconstruction of the country may be challenged by a shortage of Ukrainian labour force, who would prefer to stay abroad.

EU Commission is jeopardising future of organic farming

As representatives of the organic farming community, we call on the European Commission, the Council, and the European Parliament to collaborate in crafting a forward-looking policy that safeguards the progress of organic agriculture within our non-GM commitment.

Hungary vs Ukraine: how do you deal with Orbán?

Viktor Orban insists EU membership is merit-based — which indeed it should be — but his own government has bluntly flouted the norms and values upon which the EU is founded, writes the central Europe director of Human Rights Watch.

Latest News

  1. Listen to survivors to stamp out human sex-trafficking
  2. Europe is getting older, but who cares?
  3. How Coptic Christians celebrate Christmas in Egypt
  4. EUobserver's Top 10 stories of 2023
  5. How to get Ukraine refugees to return home, once war is over
  6. EU Commission is jeopardising future of organic farming
  7. How genetic testing, new tech help in rare disease diagnoses
  8. The missing piece of the puzzle

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us