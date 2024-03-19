The English language has borrowed several words from Russian. Some reflect various aspects of Russian or Soviet history and technology. For example, words such as "pogrom", meaning a violent riot aimed at massacring Jews, or "sputnik" that refers to a space satellite — the Soviets were the first to launch one back in 1957.

And some words were borrowed probably just because of the "aww effect" they produce. "Babushka" — meaning an elderly woman, or a grandmother, with a headscarf tied below the chin — is one of those.

It is insufficient, as some Western leaders now do, to call Russia's presidential "election" unfree or unfair — because they weren't even any meaningful elections in the first place (Photo: Anton Shekhovtsov)

But perhaps no phrase borrowed from Russian explains the nature of today's Russian state better than the expression "Potemkin village". It originates from an apocryphal story about Russian prince Grigory Potemkin who allegedly instructed workers to build fake portable villages to impress Catherine the Great on their journey to Crimea in 1787.

To build a Potemkin village is thus to create a fake façade giving the appearance of prosperity.

President Vladimir Putin's Russia is not simply an authoritarian regime. It is a Potemkin state, in which façades imitating fronts of actual state institutions have no corresponding institutional substance behind them.

Its executive is a personalised system of power based on informal networks with Putin at the top. Its "parliament" is a rubber-stamp assembly that represents only those "parties" that were carefully chosen by the presidential administration to succeed in what the Kremlin calls "parliamentary elections". Its "judicial bodies" are agencies for punishing political dissent, on phone calls from the Kremlin headquarters. Its state-sponsored "media" are a propaganda machine that has created an alternative reality for the consumers of its "information".

It is exactly through this perspective that we should evaluate the tacky theatrical performance that Moscow presented as "presidential elections" on 15-17 March. It is insufficient, as some Western leaders now do, to call those "elections" unfree or unfair, because in order to be those they had to be elections in the first place. They were not. Nobody will say that a plastic toy apple tastes unsavoury — it has to be an actual apple to qualify for this assessment. The same with the Russian "elections".

This perspective is culturally and psychologically not so easy to comprehend, however.

In its practices of deception, the Kremlin aims to make us believe that Russia is — however faulty and imperfect — still an actual state.

When the Russian authorities say they are holding "elections", the very combination of sounds and letters used to convey their message triggers a cognitive process that forces us to visualise democratic elections as we know them.

This visualisation may be modified by the media reporting on "unfair" or "unfree" characteristics of the "elections", but it is almost impossible to imagine anything cognitively opposite to the phenomenon of elections once the Kremlin triggered a relevant process in our minds.

This trick lies at the foundation of "mimetic power" of Putin's regime: an ability to influence other — mostly democratic — nations' perspectives on Russia by imitating principles of their of functioning: regular elections, division of powers, competitive party-political system, independent judiciary, free media, etc.

Once Kremlin stakeholders pronounce these terms in their messages addressed to us, our deeply rooted mental knee-jerk reactions make us imagine corresponding phenomena as being falsely linked to Russia.

This is a smart instrument of malign influence, and also the one that affected the political strategies of the Russian émigré opposition leaders.

Noon trick misfired

A few weeks before the "presidential elections", some Russian expat circles announced a collective action, called "Noon against Putin", that urged anti-Putin Russian citizens to show up at "polling stations" at 12pm on Sunday, 17 March, and do whatever they wanted to do there except voting for Putin.

The now late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was slowly executed in a Russian penal colony, supported the action.

Simultaneously, the same Russian migrant influencers called upon Western leaders not to recognise the results of the Russian "presidential elections".

What they did not realise, likely under the malign influence of the Kremlin's cognitive offensive, is that legitimacy of any process is determined only by the people who are eligible to consider it as legitimate or illegitimate. In the case of the "elections", those were Russian citizens who needed to refuse to participate in the workings of Putin's Potemkin state in order to deny its legitimacy. And yet the Russian influencers called on those Russian citizens to take an active part in the event.

In result, the turnout at the "elections" was visibly high — many Russians did turn up at noon on Sunday for the action and even form queues to enter "polling stations" — thus contributing to the legitimacy of the "elections".

In the Potemkin state, it does not matter how you vote or what you do with your ballot. Once you register to receive it, you confirm the validity of the electoral process. It came as no surprise that Putin himself thanked the organisers and promoters of the action "Noon against Putin" — they helped him make the imitation of the elections look credible.

There is no doubt that the "Noon against Putin" was a successful psychotherapeutic session for the disaffected and desperate Russians — by seeing other people turning up at "polling stations" at noon, they could feel that they were not alone and sense political solidarity.

However, it is the sinister nature of Putin's Potemkin state that turned those feelings into an entry ticket to the Kremlin's imitation circus and made them further strengthen, rather than undermine, Putin's authoritarian grip on power.