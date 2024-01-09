Russian malign inspiration and how to counter it

As Germany was heading for Christmas, the German Federal Public Prosecutor General brought charges against 27 individuals for membership in, or support of, a terrorist organisation, and preparation of a highly treacherous enterprise.
Nine of them were also charged with attempted murder.
The "terrorist organisation" is the far-right Patriotic Union founded in Novemb...
Anton Shekhovtsov is director of the Centre for Democratic Integrity in Vienna, visiting professor at the Central European University, and author of three books: New Radical Rightwing Parties in European Democracies (2011), Russia and the Western Far-Right: Tango Noir (2017), and Russian Political Warfare (2023).
