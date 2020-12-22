Belarus nuclear plant: right of reply

Belarus' new nuclear power plant in Ostrovets has long been a vexing subject for European policymakers. Anti-nuclear groups and neighbouring Lithuania have been campaigning against the project from day one.
Picture sinister Russians planting something radioactive next to the EU borders.
Add the words of anti-nuclear activists talking about simmering fears of a disaster and calls for European solidarity from an EU member state, ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Vladimir Gorn is executive officer for Eastern Europe of Rosatom nuclear corporation.
Vladimir Gorn is executive officer for Eastern Europe of Rosatom nuclear corporation.