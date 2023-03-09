Ad
euobserver

How the EU can win the international race for talent

Work Week
Opinion
by Damian Boeselager, Brussels,

Across Europe, people are discussing how to react to the US subsidy programme, but what affects our competitiveness in Europe? I asked this question to founders in Berlin and next to access to funding, many said their most limiting factor is finding the right people for their vacancies.

Their problem is not unique. To date,

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Work WeekOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Damian Boeselager is a MEP & co-founder of Volt Europa.

Related articles

How Europe can make work permits actually work
On migration, Europe needs to pivot from walls to work
German plan to offshore asylum 'unworkable' declare NGOs

Tags

Work WeekOpinion

Author Bio

Damian Boeselager is a MEP & co-founder of Volt Europa.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections