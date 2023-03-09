The EU's working poor, a modern Dickensian nightmare

Europe is facing a critical social problem that risks further dividing our society, into one of extreme haves and have-nots.
The working poor refers to people who despite working full-time do not earn enough to live above the poverty threshold. This affects almost one in every ten workers in the EU. And in the midst of a cost of living crisis, this means many workers are ...
Nikolaj Villumsen, is a Member of the European Parliament for Denmark and Vice-Chair of the Left group.
