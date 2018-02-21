Wednesday

21st Feb 2018

  1. News
  2. Political Affairs

Eastern states push back at rule of law conditions on funds

  • Budget commissioner Oettinger said the EU executive is working on several draft scenarios (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

By

Central and eastern European member states are pushing back against the idea of making EU funds conditional on respect for the rule of law and independence of the judiciary.

"I see enormous problems related to the implementation of that political concept, it could lead to the limitation of member states' rights guarded by the treaty," Poland's EU affairs minister Konrad Szymanski told reporters on Monday (19 February) in Brussels.

Thank you for reading EUobserver!

Subscribe now for a 30 day free trial.

  1. €150 per year
  2. or €15 per month
  3. Cancel anytime

EUobserver is an independent, not-for-profit news organization that publishes daily news reports, analysis, and investigations from Brussels and the EU member states. We are an indispensable news source for anyone who wants to know what is going on in the EU.

We are mainly funded by advertising and subscription revenues. As advertising revenues are falling fast, we depend on subscription revenues to support our journalism.

For group, corporate or student subscriptions, please contact us. See also our full Terms of Use.

If you already have an account click here to login.

"We need to see the legal text, not only the political idea," he added.

The issue of so-called 'conditionality' is expected to be one of the political hot potatoes at the EU leaders' summit this Friday (23 February).

Some member states, such as Italy and Germany, are losing patience with countries - notably Poland and Hungary - which are the largest recipients of EU funds and had several bruising clashes with the EU commission over democratic values and the rule of law.

Central and eastern European countries have also refused to take part in an EU migrant relocation scheme, and some have neglected rulings by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) - further irking net contributors to the budget.

One senior EU source said: "There is already an implicit conditionality in the process: you have to take the common rules, or you don't get money, this is about being a community. The debate is around whether we should make that conditionality explicit."

Diplomats insist a key issue is what will be the legal basis for such a conditionality and who will be trusted enough by member states to make an assessment on whether a country adheres to EU rules.

"If you want to assess something, you have to have objective measures," Szymanski said, pointing out that the macroeconomic conditionality for EU funds is easier to assess.

The Pole also wondered which would be a "legitimate institution" to make such a conclusive assessment with "huge consequences".

Diplomats from possibly-targeted countries argue that the notion is "totally politically motivated", because it suggests linking respect of rule of law specifically to cohesion funds, crucial for poorer countries like Hungary and Poland, which have had serious run-ins with the EU executive.

Some argue instead that conditionality should apply to all EU countries, and suggest that the assessment should not be done by the European Commission, but another organisation or through peer-review.

"It should not only concern cohesion policy," said one diplomat, adding, "we need an objective framework that is applied to everybody."

Others argue it should not focus on sanctions, but rather funds should be used to make judiciaries more independent and more effective.

Legal basis

The commission is drawing up the legal basis for what is possible and wants to hear from leaders at Friday's summit.

"It is … the moment to consider how the link between EU funding and the respect for the EU's fundamental values can be strengthened," it said in a statement last week.

The detailed criteria is only expected when the commission rolls out its proposals for the next seven-year EU budget on 2 May.

"We are working together with the commission's legal service to come up with different possible drafts for legislations that will lead to a general debate in the commission, and then within the proposal we will put it forward on 2 May," budget commissioner Guenther Oettinger said last week.

Justice commissioner Vera Jourova said recently the commission wants a "sound legal basis and a clear triggering mechanism".

"This will not be aimed at any member state," she pledged.

Site Section

  1. Political Affairs

Related stories

  1. Baltic states demand bigger EU budget
  2. Commission reveals plastic tax to cover Brexit budget hole
  3. Juncker pushes for bigger post-Brexit EU budget
  4. Poland shows no sign of concessions to Commission
  5. We are not (yet) one people
Baltic states demand bigger EU budget

The leaders of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania say in a joint letter that they are open to talks on creating "new own resources" for a bigger EU budget after the UK leaves the EU.

Juncker pushes for bigger post-Brexit EU budget

Europe is worth 'more than a cup of coffee a day', the EU Commission president said, in favour of a bigger EU budget as the UK leaves and takes its share of the budget contribution with it.

Poland shows no sign of concessions to Commission

While the dialogue between Warsaw and the Commission has improved since new prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki entered office, there is no sign of compromise over rule of law concerns - as the clock ticks towards a March deadline.

Analysis

We are not (yet) one people

Talks on the next EU budget will start on Friday. Brussels wants to do much more than before – and needs a lot more money. But arguing about funds won't be enough.

MPs demand Council become more transparent

Three Dutch MPs, on behalf of 26 national parliamentary chambers across the EU, are demanding more transparency. 'The Eurogroup is the most opaque of them all,' complained Dutch MP Omtzigt.

News in Brief

  1. Commission fines car cartels €546m
  2. Juncker: 'nothing' wrong in Katainen meeting Barroso
  3. Juncker appoints new head of cabinet
  4. MEPs decide not to veto fossil fuel projects list
  5. Factory relocation risks drawing Vestager into Italian election
  6. Irregular migration into EU drops to four-year low, says Frontex
  7. Macron's new migrant law faces opposition in parliament
  8. MEPs approve anti-smuggling bill on tobacco

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Macedonian Human Rights Movement Int.European Free Alliance Joins MHRMI to End the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  2. International Climate ShowSupporting Start-Ups & SMEs in the Energy Transition. 21 February in Brussels
  3. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Tourism Year to Promote Business and Mutual Ties
  4. European Jewish CongressAt “An End to Antisemitism!” Conference, Dr. Kantor Calls for Ambitious Solutions
  5. UNESDAA Year Ago UNESDA Members Pledged to Reduce Added Sugars in Soft Drinks by 10%
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsUzbekistan: Investigate Torture of Journalist
  7. EPSUMovie Premiere: 'Up to The Last Drop' - 22 February, Brussels
  8. CESICESI@Noon on ‘Digitalisation & Future of Work: Social Protection For All?’ - March 7
  9. UNICEFExecutive Director's Committment to Tackling Sexual Exploitation and Abuse of Children
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region 2018: Facts, Figures and Rankings of the 74 Regions
  11. Mission of China to the EUDigital Economy Shaping China's Future, Over 30% of GDP
  12. Macedonian Human Rights Movement Int.Suing the Governments of Macedonia and Greece for Changing Macedonia's Name

Latest News

  1. MEPs bar WMD and killer robots from new EU arms fund
  2. Canete gets EU parliament pension while still commissioner
  3. Bank of Latvia sends deputy to ECB amid bribery probe
  4. We are not (yet) one people
  5. Intellectual property protection - the cure for Europe's ills
  6. Eastern states push back at rule of law conditions on funds
  7. Katainen explains: My friend Barroso did not lobby me
  8. A European budget: securing a prosperous future for Europe

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Dialogue PlatformBeyond the Errors in the War on Terror: How to Fight Global Militarism - 22 February
  2. Swedish EnterprisesHarnessing Globalization- at What Cost? Keynote Speaker Commissioner Malmström
  3. European Friends of ArmeniaSave The Date 28/02: “Nagorno-Karabakh & the EU: 1988-2018”
  4. European Heart NetworkSmart CAP is Triple Win for Economy, Environment and Health
  5. European Free AlllianceEFA Joined the Protest in Aiacciu to Solicit a Dialogue After the Elections
  6. EPSUDrinking Water Directive Step Forward but Human Right to Water Not Recognized
  7. European Gaming & Betting AssociationGambling Operators File Data Protection Complaint Against Payment Block in Norway
  8. European Jewish CongressEJC Expresses Deep Concern Over Proposed Holocaust Law in Poland
  9. CECEConstruction Industry Gets Together to Discuss the Digital Revolution @ the EU Industry Days
  10. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Relations in the New Era
  11. European Free AlllianceEnd Discrimination of European Minorities - Sign the Minority Safepack Initiative
  12. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Diversity Shouldn’t Be Only a Slogan” Lorant Vincze (Fuen) Warns European Commission