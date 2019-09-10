Tuesday

10th Sep 2019

  1. News
  2. Political Affairs

Italy's PM Conte: no more anti-EU populism

  • Giuseppe Conte (c) with EU leaders at a previous summit in Brussels (Photo: Consilium)

By

Italy's anti-EU populism has ended, its prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, said on Monday (9 September), as far-right MPs tried to shout him down.

"We want to put behind us the din of useless declarations and belligerent, bombastic statements," Conte told the Italian lower house, referring to the rhetoric of Matteo Salvini, the former interior minister and the head of the far-right League party.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

"The language of this government will be mild-mannered," Conte added.

"I remain firmly convinced ... that it is within the confines of the European Union and not outside, that we must work for the good of Italians," he also said, in a 90-minute speech which mentioned the words "Europe" and "European" 32 times.

He did not say he would undo Salvini's laws on banning migrant rescue boats from bringing people to Italy.

He also repeated old calls for better EU burden-sharing, saying that "solidarity has been announced, but this announcement hasn't turned to facts yet".

And he repeated calls for the EU to relax its fiscal rules so that Italy could spend more now welfare despite its debt pile.

The EU's stability and growth pact must be "improved", he added.

But the 55-year old former law professor signalled a break with Salvini's ideas as well as his style on trade and on the environment.

"Protectionism is never the appropriate answer" and the new government was drafting a "courageous and innovative ... 'Green New Deal'," Conte said.

He also suggested holding a special summit on EU reform in a proposal which might come up when he visits Brussels on Wednesday.

MPs backed Conte's new coalition in a confidence vote by 343 to 263 out of 630 seats in the lower house after he spoke.

The senate, where the government has a smaller majority of just a few seats, is due to vote on Tuesday.

"It is going to be difficult and complicated. A sense of responsibility has prevailed. Now we must roll up our sleeves and try to do the best for the country," the new culture minister, Dario Francheschini, also said on Monday, according to the Reuters news agency.

The new coalition was formed by the anti-establishment 5 Star Movement (5MS) party and the centre-left Democratic Party after Salvini tried to force snap elections in his bid to lead Italy.

But Salvini's MPs jeered Conte's speech on Monday in a sign of ongoing turbulence in Italian politics.

They called him a "buffoon" and cried out for "Elections! Elections!" in scenes they also replicated at a public rally outside the Italian parliament in Rome.

"Inside, there's the regime that knows it's about to fall and is acting like Marie Antoinette," Salvini told the crowd, referring to the old regime before the French revolution in 1789.

"We will be a serious opposition, in parliament but also among the people, from north to south, one town after another," the League chief said.

Site Section

  1. Political Affairs

Related stories

  1. Italy: Conte won, Salvini lost
  2. Spain calls for legal action against Italy on migrants
  3. Salvini calls for new elections in Italy
Italy: Conte won, Salvini lost

Italy's far-right deputy leader, Matteo Salvini, wanted it all. He gambled on elections, but instead he got a new government composed of his arch-enemies and himself out in the cold.

Salvini calls for new elections in Italy

League leader and deputy prime minister says he is candidate to be prime minister and that his party is ready to call elections. The latest opinion polls puts the League on 36 percent.

Spanish PM hopes to avoid election with 300-point plan

Spain's acting PM Pedro Sánchez insists he can solve the country's political deadlock without repeating elections or agreeing on a coalition government. Instead, he is trying to get the backing of the left-wing party Unidas Podemos with over 300 proposals.

French MPs criticise Catalonia situation ahead of verdict

More than 50 French MPs have voiced their concerns about the situation in Catalonia. The acting Spanish minister for foreign affairs - and incoming EU foreign affairs chief - Josep Borrell has lamented "the ignorance about the reality of Spain".

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  5. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  7. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  8. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  9. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  10. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us