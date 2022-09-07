Wednesday

7th Sep 2022

  1. News
  2. Rule of Law

Hungary tries to unblock EU funds with new anti-graft body

  • Hungary's government is expected to submit the bill creating the new body to parliament by the end of September (Photo: John6536)

By

Listen to article

The EU Commission said the assessment of Hungary's replies to its rule-of-law concerns is ongoing — after the government of prime minister Viktor Orbán published plans to create a new anti-corruption authority.

The Hungarian government plans to create an anti-corruption authority to oversee the spending of EU funds, according to a decree published late on Monday.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The move is aimed at unblocking EU funds, as Hungary's government is under increasing pressure — from rising inflation and energy prices, coupled with a sinking forint — to come to an agreement with the commission.

The EU executive, which has withheld the authorisation of €5.8bn from the Covid-19 recovery fund, said it was studying the decree.

The commission in April launched an unprecedented procedure against Hungary, which links EU funds to the respect of rule of law and could lead to financial penalties.

Hungary sent its latest legal arguments on 22 August to the commission, while the EU executive has one month to respond.

"The analysis is ongoing," said a commission spokesman on Tuesday (6 September).

In both cases, anti-corruption safeguards have been a key issue for the commission. Orbán's government has been accused of syphoning EU funds to prop up his cronies.

The commission's most recent rule-of-law report in July said that "independent control mechanisms remain insufficient to detect corruption".

"The lack of a robust track record of investigations of corruption allegations concerning high-level officials and their immediate circle remains a serious concern," the reports said, adding that some high-level cases have been opened.

"The lack of judicial review of decisions not to investigate and prosecute corruption remains a cause of concern, in particular in an environment where risks of clientelism, favouritism and nepotism in high-level public administration remain unaddressed," the report, released in July, added.

According to Monday's decree the Budapest government will introduce a bill on creating an anti-corruption authority by 30 September, and expects it to set it up by 21 November.

The new body will step in if Hungarian authorities do not take sufficient steps to "prevent, investigate and fix cases of fraud, conflict of interest, corruption or other illegalities and irregularities" as EU funds are spent, the decree said.

The government also pledged to create an anti-corruption working group to advise the authority by 1 December, where half the members of the group will be government delegates and the others will be representatives of non-governmental organisations.

However, the exact setup remains to be seen, as Orbán has been criticised before for stuffing independent institutions with his allies.

According to Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index, Hungary now ranks lowest in the EU after Bulgaria, with its ranking continuously dropping under Orbán's rule.

Meanwhile, the Hungarian Helsinki Committee, a Budapest-based rights group said that András Zs. Varga (president of the Kúria, the supreme court, and described as an ally of Orbán's party), unlawfully appointed several judges to the bench in 2021, according to the self-governing body of judges.

The commission on Tuesday said that it had repeatedly raised the issue of judicial appointments with the Hungarian authorities and recommended to strengthen the control of judiciary bodies over the Kúria president.

Site Section

  1. Rule of Law

Related stories

  1. EU Commission still probing Hungary's Covid recovery plan
  2. EU should freeze all funds to Hungary, says study
  3. 'Systemic' lack of scrutiny on EU's €723.7bn recovery fund
  4. MEPs worry Hungary siphoning EU funds through foundations
'Systemic' lack of scrutiny on EU's €723.7bn recovery fund

Researchers from EU-funded environmental organisations warn the portion of the €723.8bn recovery fund money to be spent on climate is being misused and hurts biodiversity and the environment — and the EU lacks monitoring tools to prevent it.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  2. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  4. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis

Latest News

  1. Hungary tries to unblock EU funds with new anti-graft body
  2. Europe's summer fires released highest emissions since 2007
  3. Beware the 'biomethane is green gas' hot-air PR trick
  4. EU mission in Africa goes on spending spree
  5. Poland's Law & Justice party are playing politics with history
  6. Flooded Pakistan needs climate reparations, not EU charity
  7. Russia blames Western sanctions for EU gas supply problems
  8. EU warns Truss to stick to Brexit deal

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us