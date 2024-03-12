Tuesday

12th Mar 2024

EU Parliament set to sue EU Commission over Hungary funds

The European Parliament will likely take the European Commission to court for unblocking over €10bn in funds for Hungary last December ahead of an EU summit on Ukraine.

The move this week comes amid suspicion that the commission agreed to unfreeze the funds for political reasons rather than the required judicial independence linked to fundamental rights.

"EU funds should only be disbursed if the rule of law is guaranteed," said Daniel Freund, a German Green MEP and outspoken critic of Hungary's nationalist-conservative government under prime minister Viktor Orbán, in an emailed statement on Tuesday (12 March).

"€10bn were released for Viktor Orbán without the necessary reforms being fulfilled. Even worse, there is suspicion that the commission allowed itself to be blackmailed by Orbán," added Freund.

Fears are also mounting that the commission could unfreeze further funds based on equally alleged spurious reasons.

"We are now demanding that the commission supply us with all the information that we require before they unblock any funds," Valérie Hayer, who chairs the liberal Renew Europe, told reporters in Strasbourg.

Hayer said complete transparency was needed in order to properly assess the commission's decision to release funds for Hungary.

For its part, the commission maintains that Hungary had submitted all the evidence needed to show the independence of its judiciary.

"The commission considers that it acted in full compliance with EU law and will defend its decision before the EU courts," said a commission spokesperson, in an email.

The past years have seen a backsliding of democracy in Hungary with the commission locking down EU money as leverage for Budapest to clean up its act.

But Budapest won a major concession ahead of the EU summit in December amid threats by Orbán to scupper desperately-needed EU funds and an accession bid to help shore up Ukraine in face of Russia's invasion.

Funds for Hungary are currently suspended under three different regulations. Hungary is required to fulfil conditions under the three in order to obtain the money.

The €10bn given to Hungary in December comes under the so-called common provisions regulation (CPR). It means Hungary became eligible for payments under union funds governed by the CPR.

Burden of proof

In order to win its case at the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Luxembourg, the European parliament will have to prove that the commission committed errors.

This means it needs to demonstrate whether the commission had correctly applied the CPR, as well as conditions linked to judicial independence in Hungary.

But the regulation is also a vague on how to assess criteria and the procedure that needs to be followed. And there is currently no case law on enabling conditions under CPR, posing further tricky legal questions.

"The commission does have discretionary powers in the management of EU funds," said Rene Repasi, a German Socialists & Democrats MEP, in an email.

"However, in order to protect the rule of law and the associated financial interests of the EU, this discretion must be restricted. We now want to have this clarified by the ECJ," he said.

If the parliament loses the case, then Repasi said the legislators will have to take action and tighten the criteria for withholding cohesion funds.

The decision to take the commission to court was made on Monday in a 16-to-1 vote in the parliament's legal affairs committee.

A nod of approval is now needed by the political group leaders in a meeting scheduled on Thursday. Once approved, it will then need to get a final green light from parliament president, Roberta Metsola.

About €20bn in EU funds for Hungary remain blocked — including €6.3bn under the rule-of-law conditionality mechanism, about €10bn under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) and the REPowerEU and €2.6bn in cohesion funds

