ICJ hears Nicaragua's case against Germany over Gaza

The International Court of Justice in the Hague on Monday (8 April) heard Nicaragua's accusations that Germany is facilitating possible genocide in Gaza.

"There are breaches against international humanitarian law, and these breaches are happening openly and have been witnessed on the ground by thousands of people," said Nicaraguan ambassador to the Netherlands Carlos Jose Arguello Gomez, in his opening statement to the court.

Student or retired? Then this plan is for you.

"They have been seen on public news services and on social media by probably a majority of the world population," he said, adding that "the facts are evident in the public knowledge" and that "Germany has full awareness of the grave violations of international law."

He cited a non-exhaustive list of 32 statements gathered from hundreds of law experts since 9 October last year saying that arming Israel is against international law — this list includes an open letter signed by 600 legal experts in the UK, which included three former supreme judges.

German legal expert Daniel Muller, speaking on behalf of Nicaragua, said that top German government officials have also publicly acknowledged their awareness of the horrific nature of the acts committed by Israel's defence forces.

"The highest German officials have recognised that the situation in Gaza raises doubts about the respect of elementary rules of international law and that these questions need to be addressed," Muller said.

He cited German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock who described the situation in Gaza as "hell" on 24 March. "Yet, as I speak, the export of German weapons and military equipment to Israel, likely to be used to commit these grave violations of international law, is continuing," he added.

Germany is Israel's second-most important arms supplier, behind only the United States. In 2023, the German government approved the export of €326m in military support, 10 times more than in 2022, the majority of which (€288m) came after 30 June, indicating significant support for Israel's acts of violence and possible war crimes in Gaza.

Nicaragua urged the court to rule that Germany must immediately end its aid to Israel, especially its military assistance and the export of weapons; must ensure military equipment is not used to facilitate violations of the genocide convention and must resume its financing of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which it halted in January.

This decision was made after Israel claimed that 12 staff members were involved in the 7 October Hamas attack, but which Nicaragua's lawyers said is still unsubstantiated.

Preventing genocide

Crucially important for the case against Germany was a ruling on 26 January, where the ICJ decided that genocide was possibly being committed against the Palestinian people.

French lawyer Alain Pellet, representing Nicaragua, pointed to Article 3 under the UN Genocide Convention, which outlines "complicity in genocide" as a punishable act.

"Germany was aware and continues to be aware of the risk of the weapons they are supplying could be used by Israel to commit genocide against the Palestinians," said Pellet.

Even if the ICJ eventually finds that Israeli actions do not constitute genocide, Pellet explained that German (military) assistance to Israel is "still in clear violation of the international law."

Sign up for EUobserver’s daily newsletter All the stories we publish, sent at 7.30 AM. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Under UN international law, governments aiding war crimes or wrongful acts of other states are complicit. "Preventing genocide is an obligation that always exists, not only when it is being perpetrated," he said. "Nicaragua is not accusing Germany of genocide but of failing to prevent it."

"Far from doing so, Germany is going ahead with business-as-usual," said Pellet, referring to the record arms sales. Through this, he said, "Germany is lending assistance to the preservation of systematic racial discrimination and the apartheid regime the Palestinian people are a victim of."

Pressure mounting

There is also increasing pressure within Germany for the government to change its policies. On Friday, Berlin lawyers filed a petition against the German government to cease the authorisation of weapons of war exports to Israel.

Also last week, a group of 600 German civil servants sent an email to chancellor Olaf Scholz and other senior ministers calling on the government to "cease arm deliveries to the Israeli government with immediate effect".

The letter's authors also urged the German government to resume payments to the UNRWA and to pressure Israel for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and that it "actively and resolutely advocates for the recognition of a Palestinian state" within the internationally-recognised 1967 borders.

So far, Germany has not signalled its intention to change course.

In a statement to reporters following the hearing, German legal representative Tania von Uslar-Gleichen criticised Nicaragua's presentation as "grossly biased" and said she was eager to refute the accusations.

The ICJ will hear Germany's case on Tuesday at 10 am and it will be broadcast online.