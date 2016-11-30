Europol in massive data breach on terrorism probes

Names and telephone numbers of suspects in terrorism probes carried out by the EU police agency Europol have been posted online by accident.
The Hague-based agency, which coordinates police efforts across the EU, told this website on Wednesday (30 November) that an ex-staff member had taken the data home in contravention of security protocols.
"The concerned former staff member, who is an experienced police officer from a national authority, uploaded Europol data to a private stor...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
