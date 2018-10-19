Ad
euobserver
Ziobro: "Poland ... will act in accordance with EU law" (Photo: Piotr Drabik)

Poland to respect EU injunction on judicial purge

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Polish government has pledged to uphold EU law in the face of a court order to halt its judicial purge.

"Poland is an EU member and will act in accordance with EU law," Zbigniew Ziobro, its justice minister and prosecutor general, said on Friday (19 October).

"In my talks in Brussels, I think I convinced a few leaders, what the Polish judicial reforms are really like and why they are needed," Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said after a summit in the EU capital.

...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Kaczynski: No question of Polish EU exit
Polish veto blocks EU on rights of gays and Christians
EU ministers struggle to deal with Poland and Hungary
Ziobro: "Poland ... will act in accordance with EU law" (Photo: Piotr Drabik)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections