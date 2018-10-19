Poland to respect EU injunction on judicial purge

The Polish government has pledged to uphold EU law in the face of a court order to halt its judicial purge.

"Poland is an EU member and will act in accordance with EU law," Zbigniew Ziobro, its justice minister and prosecutor general, said on Friday (19 October).

"In my talks in Brussels, I think I convinced a few leaders, what the Polish judicial reforms are really like and why they are needed," Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said after a summit in the EU capital.

...