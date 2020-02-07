New EU public prosecutor has four staff for 3,000 cases

The EU's new public prosecutor office, set to launch later this year, has just four staff to tackle 3,000 cases in an effort to claw-back stolen funds.
Known as the European Public Prosecutors Office (EPPO), the Luxembourg-based institution will carry out criminal investigations into suspected fraud, which siphons billions every year from the taxpayer and the EU budget. It will also be able to prosecute.
But Laura Kovesi, the 46-year old Romanian prosecutor with a strong reputatio...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
