Ad
euobserver
EPPO's Laura Kovesi is set to tackle fraud across the EU but says she is understaffed and underfunded (Photo: EUobserver)

New EU public prosecutor has four staff for 3,000 cases

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU's new public prosecutor office, set to launch later this year, has just four staff to tackle 3,000 cases in an effort to claw-back stolen funds.

Known as the European Public Prosecutors Office (EPPO), the Luxembourg-based institution will carry out criminal investigations into suspected fraud, which siphons billions every year from the taxpayer and the EU budget. It will also be able to prosecute.

But Laura Kovesi, the 46-year old Romanian prosecutor with a strong reputatio...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Stop the misuse of EU funds under new budget
Diplomats back Romania's Kovesi for EU top prosecutor
EU backs setting up prosecutor's office
Romanian prosecutor fights back critics for EU top job
EPPO's Laura Kovesi is set to tackle fraud across the EU but says she is understaffed and underfunded (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections