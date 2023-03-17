MEPs probing spyware 'stonewalled' by EU states

MEPs probing spyware are set to visit Spain next week amid brewing resentment with member states and the European Commission.

"I sincerely hope that we can count on full cooperation with the Spanish authorities, unlike what we received in our previous missions," Belgian Green MEP Saskia Bricmont said on Thursday (16 March).

The comment comes as frustration continues to mount among MEPs sitting on the Pega committee, set up in the wake of a wiretapping scandal, which saw Israeli sp...