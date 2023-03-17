Ad
Pega chair MEP Jeroen Lenaers: 'We're not asking to expose state secrets or a full openness on matters of national security' (Photo: © European Union 2023 - Source : EP)

MEPs probing spyware 'stonewalled' by EU states

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

MEPs probing spyware are set to visit Spain next week amid brewing resentment with member states and the European Commission.

"I sincerely hope that we can count on full cooperation with the Spanish authorities, unlike what we received in our previous missions," Belgian Green MEP Saskia Bricmont said on Thursday (16 March).

The comment comes as frustration continues to mount among MEPs sitting on the Pega committee, set up in the wake of a wiretapping scandal, which saw Israeli sp...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

