Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg is facing an internal backlash over 'fake news' political ads (Photo: European Commission)

No large-scale disinformation detected in EU this year

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Authorities across the EU have yet to detect any large-scale disinformation campaign since the launch of a so-called Rapid Alert System earlier this year.

"It does not mean necessarily that they are totally absent," a European Commission official told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday (29 October), however.

The system was set up as a platform in March to link all 28 member states and different authorities in order to exchange information on disinformation.

Around 140 people ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

