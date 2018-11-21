Deutsche Bank dragged into Danish bank scandal

Deutsche Bank, Germany's top lender, handled about €130bn of the "suspicious" money in the Danske Bank affair - the biggest money-laundering scandal in EU history.

"Deutsche Bank acted as correspondent bank for Danske Bank in Estonia. Our role was to process payments for Danske Bank. We terminated this relationship in 2015 after identifying suspicious activity by its clients," the German lender told press on Tuesday (20 November).

A "correspondent bank" acts as an intermediary fo...