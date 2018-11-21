Ad
euobserver
Deutsche Bank: "We terminated this relationship ... after identifying suspicious activity". (Photo: Reuters)

Deutsche Bank dragged into Danish bank scandal

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Deutsche Bank, Germany's top lender, handled about €130bn of the "suspicious" money in the Danske Bank affair - the biggest money-laundering scandal in EU history.

"Deutsche Bank acted as correspondent bank for Danske Bank in Estonia. Our role was to process payments for Danske Bank. We terminated this relationship in 2015 after identifying suspicious activity by its clients," the German lender told press on Tuesday (20 November).

A "correspondent bank" acts as an intermediary fo...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Deutsche Bank: "We terminated this relationship ... after identifying suspicious activity". (Photo: Reuters)

Rule of Law

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

