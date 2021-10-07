MEPs ask why Hungary and Poland funds delayed

MEPs from all sides of the political spectrum have demanded that the EU Commission revealed details of its demands from Poland and Hungary on their recovery plans, whose approvals have been delayed since summer.

Economic commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told little to MEPs on Wednesday (6 October) on where negotiations stood with the two member states, who have been at loggerheads with the EU Commission for years over their backsliding on rule of law.

Gentiloni said specific milesto...