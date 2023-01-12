Ad
Metsola: "This is a test of our values and of our systems." (Photo: © European Union 2022 - Source : EP)

EU Parliament to present 14 point anti-corruption reform

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Kiruna,

The European Parliament is set to unveil proposals to crack down on corruption following the on-going scandal over alleged Qatari and Morocco influence peddling.

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola on Thursday (12 January) will present an anti-corruption package spanning some 14 proposals in the hope of preventing a repeat of a bribery scandal that has landed her former vice...

Metsola: "This is a test of our values and of our systems." (Photo: © European Union 2022 - Source : EP)

