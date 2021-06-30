Orbán versus the Zoomers

Viktor Orbán has slowly and steadily undermined European fundamental rights and the rule of law in Hungary for years. He got away with it so far, largely thanks to his cunning manoeuvring. But now - suddenly - something seems to have changed.

At a meeting in Brussels on 24 June, European heads of state and government lashed out against Hungary's new bill to restrict visibility of LGBT+ in schools and the media. They lectured Orbán at len...