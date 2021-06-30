Ad
Orban seems to have underestimated the growing influence of the so-called Zoomer generation on the public debate. We probably all underestimated it

Orbán versus the Zoomers

by Caroline de Gruyter, Oslo,

Viktor Orbán has slowly and steadily undermined European fundamental rights and the rule of law in Hungary for years. He got away with it so far, largely thanks to his cunning manoeuvring. But now - suddenly - something seems to have changed.

At a meeting in Brussels on 24 June, European heads of state and government lashed out against Hungary's new bill to restrict visibility of LGBT+ in schools and the media. They lectured Orbán at len...

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver

Caroline de Gruyter is a Europe correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad. This column is an edited version of a column in NRC.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

