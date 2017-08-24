Ad
euobserver
EU Commissioner Julian King: Toughened EU anti-terror laws mean those travelling to Syria to fight for Da’esh, or those receiving terrorist training, face criminal prosecution. (Photo: European Parliament)

Terrorists do not sit still, and nor should we

by Julian King, Brussels,

In the past week, Europe has once again been struck by terror.

In Barcelona and Cambrils, Spain, and in Turku, Finland, attacks have killed and injured citizens from across the continent, and across the world.

Those sad events remind us that, today, no corner of Europe is immune, and no country unaffected.

By whatever means they are pursued, there is nothing noble in these acts of cowardice. There can be no justification for such murder and violence.

Faced with these...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

EU Commissioner Julian King: Toughened EU anti-terror laws mean those travelling to Syria to fight for Da'esh, or those receiving terrorist training, face criminal prosecution. (Photo: European Parliament)

