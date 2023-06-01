Ad
euobserver
Madrid has offered its Glass Tower to host the AMLA headquarters, a skyscraper almost 250 metres high (Photo: Unsplash)

Madrid steps up bid to host EU anti-money laundering hub

Rule of Law
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

The application process has not yet opened, nor is there an official list of candidate cities, but Spain is confident the headquarters of the EU's new anti-money laundering authority (AMLA) should be in Madrid.

"We believe that Madrid deserves to host an institutional representation of Europe," said Juan Manuel López Zafra, director general for the economy of the Community of Madrid, during an informal presentation of Madrid's candidacy in Brussels on Wednesday (May 31).

None of ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Related articles

Russia added to EU tax-haven blacklist, Qatar gets more time
New measures to shield the EU against money laundering
MEP luxury pension held corporate assets in tax havens
Plans take shape for EU anti-money laundering hub
Madrid has offered its Glass Tower to host the AMLA headquarters, a skyscraper almost 250 metres high (Photo: Unsplash)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections