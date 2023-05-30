Ad
euobserver
Germany's EU state minister Anna Lührmann (l) and Hungary's justice minister Judit Varga (r) shaking hands before the meeting (Photo: European Parliament)

Germany unsure if Orbán fit to be 'EU president'

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Germany has raised doubts on Hungary's 2024 EU presidency, amid an European Parliament vote on rethinking prime minister Viktor Orbán's eligibility.

Hungary is "currently isolated in the EU because of problems with the rule of law that are really serious," Germany's state minister for Europe Anna Lührmann said as she arrived in Brussels on Tuesday (30 May) to meet her peers.

"I have doubts about the extent to which Hungary can succeed in holding a successful presidency," Lührmann...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Germany's EU state minister Anna Lührmann (l) and Hungary's justice minister Judit Varga (r) shaking hands before the meeting (Photo: European Parliament)

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

