Germany unsure if Orbán fit to be 'EU president'

Germany has raised doubts on Hungary's 2024 EU presidency, amid an European Parliament vote on rethinking prime minister Viktor Orbán's eligibility.

Hungary is "currently isolated in the EU because of problems with the rule of law that are really serious," Germany's state minister for Europe Anna Lührmann said as she arrived in Brussels on Tuesday (30 May) to meet her peers.

"I have doubts about the extent to which Hungary can succeed in holding a successful presidency," Lührmann...