EU wants to make it easier for police to seize criminal and terrorist assets (Photo: ukhomeoffice)

EU tightens money laundering rules

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is shoring up money laundering measures to regulate cash flows and freeze terrorist assets.

On Wednesday (21 December) it presented a host of bills to tighten cash controls, ease cross border police probes, and speed up asset freezes and confiscation orders.

Finance commissioner Vladis Dombrovskis said in a statement part of the plan is to put "an end to criminals circumventing cash controls at the EU's external border".

The initiative is part of a la...

EU vows to mend terrorist data share failures
Rule of Law

