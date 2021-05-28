Opposition outrage at Sánchez plan to pardon jailed Catalans

Catalonia has returned to the heart of political debate in Spain, triggering a new row between Spain's left-wing coalition government and opposition parties.

Socialist prime minister Pedro Sánchez appears poised to grant a pardon to the 12 Catalan separatist leaders convicted over their role in the failed referendum on Catalan independence in 2017. Some of them have already been in prison for more than three years.

However, opposition parties have threatened to launch legal chall...