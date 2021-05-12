Slovenia causing headaches for new EU anti-graft office

The new European-wide public prosecutor office says Slovenia risks making its work more onerous.
Set up to probe financial fraud of the EU budget, which is estimated at €60bn a year, the Luxembourg-based office will be launching its first investigations in June.
The European Public Prosecutor Office (EPPO) is headed by Laura Codruta Kovesi, a Romanian with a domestic reputation for cracking down on corruption.
In a tweet earlier this week, Kovesi accused Slovenia of "manifes...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
