European court confirms Polish complicity in CIA rendition

A European Court of Human Rights ruling that Poland allowed a secret CIA jail on its soil became final on Tuesday (17 February) after the court rejected an appeal request.

The Strasbourg court last July found the Polish government had colluded with the CIA to establish the secret detention facility at the Stare Kiejkuty military base.

The court said Poland had failed to launch a proper investigation into human rights violations on two individuals who had been tortured at the CIA p...