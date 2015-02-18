Ad
The CIA operated a so-called black site in Poland (Photo: mon.gov.pl)

European court confirms Polish complicity in CIA rendition

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A European Court of Human Rights ruling that Poland allowed a secret CIA jail on its soil became final on Tuesday (17 February) after the court rejected an appeal request.

The Strasbourg court last July found the Polish government had colluded with the CIA to establish the secret detention facility at the Stare Kiejkuty military base.

The court said Poland had failed to launch a proper investigation into human rights violations on two individuals who had been tortured at the CIA p...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

EU nations face mounting pressure over CIA black sites
