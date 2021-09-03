Ad
euobserver
Economic commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said the discussions are still ongoing with Warsaw, but 'we are not yet there' (Photo: European Commission)

Rule-of-law issues still hold up Hungary-Poland recovery plans

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission remains locked in negotiations with Hungary and Poland over the approval of their Covid-19 recovery plans over concerns regarding the rule of law.

Justice commissioner Didier Reynders already said in July that for Hungary, conditions for approval are adequate guarantees on corruption - including that cases uncovered by the EU anti-fraud agency (OLAF) will be properly investigated by the national authorities.

On Wednesday (1 September), economic commissioner Pao...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

