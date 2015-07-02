Ad
Just under 1 million EU citizenships were granted in 2013 (Photo: Christopher Elison)

UK and Spain granted most EU citizenships

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Spain and the UK issued almost half of all new EU citizenships in 2013.

The figures, released on Wednesday (1 July) by the EU statistical office, Eurostat, show Spain accounted for around 23 percent (225,800) of all citizenships granted in the EU, while the UK accounted for 21 percent (207,500).

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

