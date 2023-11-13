Ad
euobserver
The unprecedented call from Jarosław Kaczynski for all-out opposition to the EU came on the eve of the first meeting on Monday of the newly-elected Polish parliament (Photo: pis.org.pl)

Kaczynski decries 'German' takeover of Polish parliament

Rule of Law
EU Political
EU Elections
by Krzysztof Bobinski, Warsaw,

Poland's Law and Justice (PiS) party is putting EU plans to change its treaties at the centre of its opposition to the country's pro-democratic coalition, the PIS leader Jarosław Kaczyński said in a series of public meetings at the weekend, as Poland celebrated its national independence day.

Kaczyński repeatedly referred to the Civic Platform, which leads the pro-democratic coalition set to head the next Polish government, as a "G...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU PoliticalEU Elections

Author Bio

Krzysztof Bobinski is a board member of the Society of Journalists, in Warsaw, an independent NGO. He was the Financial Times correspondent in Warsaw from 1976 to 2000. He worked at the Polish Institute of Foreign Affairs (PISM) and was co-chair of the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum.

Related articles

Kaczyński loses grip on Poland after eight years
Poland's Tusk now faces greatest challenge of his career
Four Polish MEPs stripped of immunity over migrant-hate clip
The poisoned legacy of Poland's PiS for Tusk — pension reform
The unprecedented call from Jarosław Kaczynski for all-out opposition to the EU came on the eve of the first meeting on Monday of the newly-elected Polish parliament (Photo: pis.org.pl)

Tags

Rule of LawEU PoliticalEU Elections

Author Bio

Krzysztof Bobinski is a board member of the Society of Journalists, in Warsaw, an independent NGO. He was the Financial Times correspondent in Warsaw from 1976 to 2000. He worked at the Polish Institute of Foreign Affairs (PISM) and was co-chair of the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections