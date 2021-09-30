Ad
euobserver
MEP Klára Dobrev, vice president of the European Parliament, is so far leading the race for the prime ministerial candidacy - according to early results on Wednesday. A run-off between the top three is scheduled for later in October (Photo: European Parliament)

United anti-Orban opposition pins hopes on primaries

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Opposition activists are counting the votes cast by Hungarians in an unprecedented primary election in the country, where next April the newly-united opposition has their best chance in a decade to beat right-wing prime minister Viktor Orbán's ruling Fidesz party in the general election.

The primary election ended on Tuesday, with results for the constituencies trickling in on Wednesday (29 September) on who will stand against the Fidesz candidates across 106 constituencies.

If ...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

