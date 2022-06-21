Czech coalition rocked by scandal on eve of EU presidency

With the Czech Republic's presidency of the Council of the European Union starting on 1 July, many thought a new type of Czech government was preparing to take up the mantle: a pro-EU, anti-corruption outfit determined to bring honesty back to the country's politics. \n \nThis weekend, such perceptions were thrown into doubt with a five-party coalition rocked by the kind of sleaze scandal the country thought it had left behind for good. \n \...
William Nattrass is a Prague-based British journalist and Visegrád Four current affairs commentator, who has written for the Independent, the Spectator and Cap X.
