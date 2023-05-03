EU seeks to harmonise anti-corruption rules

The EU Commission on Wednesday (3 May) presented proposals to harmonise and tighten anti-corruption rules, in an effort to crack down on crossborder graft and mitigate its erosion of democracy.
"Corruption is like a cancer. […] Corruption is killing our democracy, killing the trust of people in democratic institutions," EU commissioner Věra Jourová told reporters.
Under the proposed rules, EU countries would need to adhere to minimum requirements to ensure "that privileges and i...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
