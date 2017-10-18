Ad
euobserver
The EU commission is offering €500,000 to train police on getting access to encrypted information. (Photo: Daniele Zanni)

EU seeks to decrypt messages in new anti-terror plan

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European commission is seeking to give police greater powers to decrypt private messages as part of a wider proposal to crackdown on criminals and terrorists.

Julian King, the EU commissioner for security, told reporters on Wednesday (18 October) the plans include legal, financial, and technical measures to pry open encrypted messages.

"We believe there is more that we can do to support law enforcement and judicial authorities when they encounter encryption," he said.

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

