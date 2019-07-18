Ad
Frans Timmermans would not say, however, if he wants to continue with his rule of law portfolio in the next commission (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Timmermans: von der Leyen will be tough on rule of law

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission's vice-president for rule of law, Frans Timmermans, said on Thursday (18 July) he has "no doubt" the new commission under Ursula von der Leyen will be just as tough on the breaches of rule of law as the current EU executive.

"I have no doubt whatsoever that [the ]next commission under the leadership of von der Leyen, will be as forceful, as concrete, as clear, as determined as the present commission, on the basis of what she said publicly," the Dutch commissioner said...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

