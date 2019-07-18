Timmermans: von der Leyen will be tough on rule of law

The EU Commission's vice-president for rule of law, Frans Timmermans, said on Thursday (18 July) he has "no doubt" the new commission under Ursula von der Leyen will be just as tough on the breaches of rule of law as the current EU executive.

"I have no doubt whatsoever that [the ]next commission under the leadership of von der Leyen, will be as forceful, as concrete, as clear, as determined as the present commission, on the basis of what she said publicly," the Dutch commissioner said...