MEPs blacklisted for fake election-monitoring trips

The European Parliament (EP) has blacklisted eight MEPs and reprimanded three others for going on fake election-observation trips.

But a co-chair of the body that imposed the sanctions was said to have taken a soft approach to a member of his own political family, risking accusations of partisanship.

Five of the blacklisted MEPs were French politicians from the EP's far-right Identity and Democracy group.

These were Virigine Joron, Hervé Juvin, Jean-Lin Lacapelle, Thierry...