EU Parliament sticks to demands in budget tussle

No breakthrough emerged on Monday (5 October) in the negotiations between European Parliament and the German EU presidency on the bloc's seven-year budget and coronavirus recovery package.
"We are coming into a crucial phase," Belgian MEP Johan Van Overtveldt told reporters, after this sixth round of talks.
He pushed back against accusations that the parliament is dragging out the process, while both the budget and the recovery fund need to be operational from next year.
"...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.