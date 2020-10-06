Ad
euobserver
MEPs Jose Manuel Fernandes (l), Valerie Hayer, and Jan Van Overtveldt (r) are all part of the parliament's budget negotiating team (Photo: European Parliament)

EU Parliament sticks to demands in budget tussle

EU Political
Green Economy
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

No breakthrough emerged on Monday (5 October) in the negotiations between European Parliament and the German EU presidency on the bloc's seven-year budget and coronavirus recovery package.

"We are coming into a crucial phase," Belgian MEP Johan Van Overtveldt told reporters, after this sixth round of talks.

He pushed back against accusations that the parliament is dragging out the process, while both the budget and the recovery fund need to be operational from next year.

"...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU parliament vows not to cave in to budget pressure
German presidency tries to end EU's rule-of-law battle
EU countries stuck on rule of law-budget link
MEPs Jose Manuel Fernandes (l), Valerie Hayer, and Jan Van Overtveldt (r) are all part of the parliament's budget negotiating team (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections